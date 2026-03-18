CDC probes E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheddar cheese

Federal and state officials are investigating a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheddar cheese.

Seven cases across three states have been reported, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Health officials say Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese is the likely source and advise consumers to avoid it.

U.S. health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections that may be tied to raw cheddar cheese produced by Raw Farm, LLC, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC, working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state health agencies, has identified seven confirmed cases of E. coli O157:H7 infection across three states. Two people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Illnesses linked to the outbreak began as early as September 1, 2025, with the most recent case reported on February 13, 2026. Officials caution that the true number of infections is likely higher, since many people recover without seeking medical care or undergoing testing.

Reporting delays also mean additional cases may still be identified.

Young children among those affected

Preliminary demographic data show that the outbreak has disproportionately affected very young individuals. The median age of those infected is just 3 years old, with patients ranging in age from 1 to 28. About 71% of reported cases are male.

Among patients with available racial data, most are white, while a smaller portion are African American. The majority of those infected are non-Hispanic.

Raw cheddar cheese identified as likely source

Investigators are focusing on Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese as the likely source of contamination. Of the three patients interviewed so far, all reported consuming the product in the week before becoming ill.

Laboratory analysis supports this link. Using whole genome sequencing, scientists found that bacterial samples from infected individuals are closely related genetically, indicating a common source of exposure.

The CDC’s PulseNet system, which tracks DNA fingerprints of foodborne bacteria nationwide, played a key role in identifying the outbreak.

Health officials urge caution

While the investigation continues, public health officials are advising consumers to avoid eating Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese.

“Consider not eating affected raw cheddar cheese produced by Raw Farm, LLC, while this investigation is ongoing,” the CDC said.

E. coli O157:H7 can cause severe illness, including stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious complications.