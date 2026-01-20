McDonald’s employee secrets that can save (or cost) you money

Some items are fresher than others. Ordering the right version can mean better quality for the same price.

Sugar hides in “safe” choices. Drinks like sweet tea and Coke pack more sugar than most people expect.

Small tweaks save money. Customizing orders or downsizing often delivers the same flavor for less.

McDonald's has mastered speed and consistency better than almost any restaurant on earth. But that efficiency also hides a lot of small details that most customers never notice.

The folks at Delish.com gathered some interesting insights from a former corporate chef at McDonald’s to reveal where quality really shows up, where sugar and shortcuts sneak in, and how small ordering tweaks can change both taste and cost.

Here’s a deeper look at the most useful takeaways and how to put them to work the next time you pull into the drive-thru.

The fries aren’t vegetarian

Maybe this explains why the fries at McDonald’s are some of the absolute best around, in my humble opinion, of course.

According to Delish, in the United States, Mickey D’s fries actually contain “natural beef flavor” and “milk derivatives,” which means they aren’t vegetarian or vegan at all, despite the one main ingredient, the potato.

Smart tip: If dietary restrictions matter to you, don’t assume fries are a safe “no meat” default. Always check the ingredient lists or opt for alternatives like apple slices or a side salad.

The Coke really is different

Ever notice how a Coke from McDonald’s just hits a little bit different?

McDonald’s follows strict fountain guidelines from Coca-Cola, including pre-chilled water and syrup, plus a syrup ratio designed for quicker ice melt.

But the secret just might be in the wider straws. The former corporate chef at McDonald’s says they deliver more liquid per sip, which adds to a bolder taste.

Smart tip: Downsize your drink. You just might find a small McDonald’s Coke tastes as strong as a medium or large elsewhere.

Sweet tea is a sugar overload

No surprise here but McDonald’s sweet tea is made in massive batches with pounds of sugar mixed in. A small sweet tea contains about 40 grams of sugar, which puts it nearly on par with a soda.

Smart tip: Ask for half sweet, half unsweet tea. You still get the flavor without drinking nearly a full day’s worth of added sugar.

The best eggs aren’t on every breakfast sandwich

I mentioned this one in my fast-food ordering hacks article, and it was confirmed by Delish.

The round egg on Egg McMuffins is cracked fresh and cooked on-site. Their “folded eggs,” which are used on their biscuits and bagels, arrive pre-cooked and frozen before being reheated.

Smart tip: If you’re ordering breakfast regularly, stick with McMuffins or customize your sandwich with a round egg for better texture and flavor.

Big Mac sauce doesn’t include ketchup

Despite the color, Big Mac sauce gets its tint from paprika, not ketchup.

It’s actually a blend of mayo, relish, mustard, vinegar, and a blend of other spices. It’s the tinge of vinegar that probably has many assuming there is ketchup involved. Here’s a TikTok video of exactly how it’s made.

There’s no secret menu—but there are shortcuts

McDonald’s doesn’t offer an official secret menu like In-N-Out Burger does.

This is because every item must have verified nutrition information. Still, ingredient swaps are definitely allowed and widely used.

Smart tip: Consider customizing existing menu items instead of ordering premium burgers. Small swaps often cost way less than upgrading outright.

Burger seasoning is surprisingly basic

McDonald’s burger seasoning is simply salt and pepper mixed at a specific ratio. There’s absolutely no proprietary spice blend or secret ingredient involved.

Smart tip: Skip overpriced “copycat” seasonings at the store. You can easily recreate the McDonald’s flavor at home with the shakers you have on your table right now.

Some locations still sell birthday cakes

If you're of a certain age, you probably remember when Mickey D's sold birthday cakes and they were quite popular.

Well, it turns out that a limited number of locations still stock chocolate or vanilla birthday cakes, depending on regional demand and the owner-operator.

Smart tip: Call ahead. Even if your location doesn’t stock them, some managers can still special-order cakes with advance notice.

You can recreate McGriddles at home

According to Delish, the Trader Joe’s Dutch Griddle Cakes are one of the closest shortcuts to a McGriddle when microwaved instead of toasted.

Trader Joe’s shoppers often use them to create their own DIY breakfast sandwiches.

Smart tip: Making McGriddle-style sandwiches at home can easily save several dollars per meal, especially for large families.