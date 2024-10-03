Refunds being issue to LASIK customers

LCA Vision, a company that does LASIK surgery, ran ads promising procedures for under $300. But this was a bait-and-switch! In reality, almost nobody qualified for that price. Most people ended up paying much more.

The FTC (the government agency that protects consumers) sued LCA Vision for tricking people with their false advertising.

LCA Vision was ordered to pay back the money. Now, the FTC is sending out over $1.1 million in refunds to people who were misled by those ads.

What this means for you:

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true: Always read the fine print and be cautious of extremely low prices, especially for medical procedures.

The FTC has your back: If you think you've been scammed, report it to the FTC. They can take action to stop unfair business practices and help get your money back.

If you think you might be eligible for a refund from LCA Vision, you can contact the refund administrator at 877-871-0504.