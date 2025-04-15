Smoking and vaping together just as dangerous as smoking alone, study finds

Key Takeaways:

A new study from the American Cancer Society finds that e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes are equally as harmful to consumers’ health.

Using data from Wave 5 of the PATH stud and biomarkers of exposure, the researchers analyzed different tobacco habits among nearly 3,000 study participants.

Ultimately, smoking of any kind is associated with health risks, though those who are considered dual smokers are at the highest risks.

A new study conducted by the American Cancer Society explored the health risks for consumers who use both electronic cigarettes and traditional cigarettes.

According to their findings, the risk of many common conditions associated with smoking – cancer, cardiovascular disease, reproductive/developmental issues, and respiratory concerns – are just as high for those who smoke both e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes as it is for those who just smoke cigarettes.

“In the U.S., dual-use of combustible cigarettes and e-cigarettes is the most common multiple tobacco-use behavior. Some individuals try to cut back on cigarettes or work toward quitting cigarettes this way,” Zheng (Ashley) Xue, senior associate scientist, tobacco control research at the American Cancer Society said in a news release. “However, our results highlight that dual-use is not an effective way to safeguard health and more evidence that tobacco use is harmful.”

The study

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 3,000 participants enrolled in Wave 5 of the Population Assessment on Tobacco and Health (PATH) study.

As part of the study, the participants answered questions about their tobacco and nicotine use, including how often they smoked, what kinds of cigarettes they smoked, and any other smoking-related habits.

The researchers then analyzed different biomarkers of exposure (BOE) – substances found in the body, or in things like urine or sweat, that show a person has been exposed to a chemical or something in the environment – to determine the participants’ overall health risks.

Any smoking is dangerous

Ultimately, the researchers determined that any kind of smoking is harmful to our health. However, their work did show higher risks for certain groups.

One of the biggest takeaways: smokers who utilized both vapes and traditional cigarettes – which the researchers dubbed “dual smokers” – had the same health risks as those who just smoked cigarettes.

Additionally, dual smokers who reported the highest number of cigarettes per day were at the greatest health risks. This group of participants had greater BOE, which means they were exposed to a greater number of chemicals from their smoking habits, and are likely at a higher risk of health complications.

Those who just used vapes had lower BOE than those who smoked any kind of cigarettes. However, the researchers also found that exposure to metal – which can pose a number of health risks – was the same for any smokers.

“Clinicians and public health practitioners should increase awareness that dual use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes is not safe and may present similar risks as continuing to smoke cigarettes, especially if one does not reduce the number of cigarettes smoked,” Xue said.

