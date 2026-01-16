This smart toilet has a camera—here's what it tells you about your health

A toilet that tracks health data - Kohler’s Dekoda uses a bowl-mounted camera to analyze urine and stool. A hands-on review from Good Housekeeping found it less invasive than it sounds.

Helpful insights, not medical advice - It flags hydration, digestion patterns, and possible blood traces, offering awareness rather than diagnoses.

The price keeps it niche - At roughly $600 plus a monthly fee, it’s likely for early adopters, not the average household.

Smartwatches track your steps. Apps track your sleep. Now, one company wants your toilet to track your health.

Yes, really.

Kohler has introduced a new smart device called Dekoda, which is a toilet-mounted camera that analyzes your urine and stool and then gives you health insights.

The idea sounds a little uncomfortable at first, but according to a recent hands-on review from Good Housekeeping, the tech is less invasive than it sounds and surprisingly informative.

Here’s what consumers should know before deciding whether a camera in the toilet bowl is the future…or just a pricey novelty.

What exactly is this thing?

Dekoda isn’t a new toilet. It’s simply a small device that clamps onto the rim of an existing toilet bowl and looks down into the water. Using optical sensors and machine learning, it analyzes waste and sends wellness insights to a companion app.

Importantly, the camera is NOT aimed at you. It only captures what’s in the bowl, not your body, and Kohler says images are encrypted and protected behind fingerprint authentication.

But the privacy question is a big one, and it’s one Good Housekeeping addressed directly in its review. While the idea may feel odd, the reviewer noted that the system is designed to avoid collecting any identifying images.

So, what exactly does it track?

Dekoda focuses on three main areas of your health:

Hydration

By analyzing urine color and clarity, the device estimates whether you’re under-hydrated. In the Good Housekeeping test, the reviewer found he was dehydrated more often than expected, even on days when he thought he drank enough water.

Digestive health

The smart device also evaluates your stool consistency and overall regularity. Both of which can help you spot patterns related to your diet, stress levels, or even food sensitivities.

Blood detection

One of the more serious features is the ability to detect trace amounts of blood in your stool. Something that could prompt users to follow up with a doctor.

The app also allows users to add notes about meals or symptoms, making it easier to connect habits with outcomes over time.

How hard is it to use?

Setup is fairly simple by smart-home standards. You just charge the device, attach it to the toilet, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and sync it with the Kohler Health app.

For households with more than one toilet user, the device has a fingerprint-enabled remote that tells the toilet who’s about to use it, allowing it to track multiple users.

The Good Housekeeping reviewer noted that while the concept felt strange at first, the device faded into the background once it became part of his daily routine. Reminds me of how fitness trackers once felt awkward, and somewhat invasive, before becoming mainstream.

The real question: Is it worth the money?

Dekoda is not cheap. It costs around $600, then you’ll have to pay a monthly subscription of about $7 to access your data and insights. It’s definitely a significant investment for a wellness device that doesn’t replace professional medical testing.

This is not a medical device. It won’t diagnose conditions or replace a doctor. Its value comes from awareness by spotting trends and noticing any changes. And perhaps most importantly, it can encourage healthier habits.

But for most consumers, the smart toilet is more of glimpse of future health tech than something you'll rush out to buy anytime soon.