Beyond 130: Rethinking the blood pressure sweet spot

Intensive blood-pressure control (below 120 mm Hg) prevents more heart-related events than standard targets, even when real-world measurement quirks are considered.

The study shows this aggressive approach is cost-effective — with roughly $42,000 per quality-adjusted life-year gained.

However, this approach also comes with added risks — like falls or kidney issues — and increases medication use and clinic visits, so it’s not a one-size-fits-all answer.

High blood pressure is a serious health hallmark — linked to heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Until recently, aiming for systolic pressure under 130 or even 140 mm Hg has been standard. However, new research from Mass General Brigham suggests that aiming lower — below 120 mm Hg — is not only more protective but also a smart investment in your health.

“Our findings suggest the intensive <120 mm Hg target prevents more cardiovascular events and provides good value, and this holds true even when measurements aren’t perfect,” researcher Karen Smith, Ph.D., said in a news release.

The study

The researchers used a simulation model combining data from trusted sources like the SPRINT clinical trial and nationwide surveys, plus other published findings. They looked at three blood-pressure targets: under 140, under 130, and under 120 mm Hg.

Their model also accounted for the fact that in everyday clinical settings, blood-pressure readings aren’t always perfect — they included typical measurement error.

The simulation estimated long-term health outcomes, such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure, and balanced those against adverse events from treatment (like falls, kidney damage, low blood pressure, and slow heart rate), plus the added costs of more medications and clinic visits.

The results

Even with real-world blips in measurement, targeting under 120 mm Hg prevented more cardiovascular events than the 130 mm Hg goal.

Additionally, when researchers crunched the numbers, the cost per quality-adjusted life-year was about $42,000. In the U.S. health care world, that’s seen as cost-effective.

“This study should give patients at high cardiovascular risk and their clinicians more confidence in pursuing an intensive blood pressure goal,” Dr. Smith said in the news release.

While these findings are positive, the researchers also found that these lower blood pressure targets led to an increased health care spending due to more frequent doctors’ visits, as well as a higher risk of adverse events related to blood pressure treatment, such as falls, kidney injury, hypotension, and bradycardia.

Finding the right candidates

The researchers explain that it’s up to doctors to determine which patients are ideal candidates for these stricter blood pressure regulations.

“Our results examine the cost-effectiveness of intensive treatment at the population level,” Dr. Smith said. “However, given the additional risk of adverse events related to antihypertensives, intensive treatment will not be optimal for all patients. Patients and clinicians should work together to determine the appropriate medication intensity based on patient preferences.”