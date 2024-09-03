Dr. Pfizer will medicate you now

Pfizer is joining Eli Lilly in making certain of its prescription drugs available directly to consumers, a trend that worries some doctors and other health experts.

The American College of Physicians has warned that such platforms often rely on telehealth prescribers rather than family doctors with whom patients have a relationship. That could “leave patients confused and misinformed about medications,” the physicians’ group said.

But Pfizer says that its new program is a way to streamline health care and make it easier for patients to get the drugs they think they need.

Pfizer is specifically targeting consumers affected by common illnesses like migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and those seeking to protect themselves with adult vaccinations.

“People often experience information overload and encounter roadblocks when making decisions for themselves or their family in our complex and often overwhelming U.S. healthcare system. This can be extremely time-consuming and lead to indecision or inaction – and as a result, poor health outcomes,” said Aamir Malik, executive vice president, chief U.S. commercial officer, Pfizer.

Malik said the new service -- called PfizerForAll -- will "help relieve this burden on people, especially as we enter the fall season in the U.S., and streamline the path for those seeking better health.”

Dr. Robert Steinbrook, the head of health research at Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group, isn't so sure it's a good idea.

"I understand the motivations and the marketing aspects of this. But to me, it's just something which can contribute to further fragmentation of care," Steinbrook said in an NPR interview.

Steinbrook said patients should call or go to their primary care physician when they have health issues.

"Those are the doctors who know them best, know their medical histories and can really talk about all the health risks and benefits of a given drug as it fits into that patient's care."

Sometimes, he added, doctors may advise that a prescription isn't necessary -- advice they're not likely to get from a telehealth consultation with someone who doesn't know them.

Services offered

Pfizer said it is working within the existing U.S. healthcare system and partnering with a growing network of healthcare organizations to launch and develop PfizerForAll. Patients will be able to use existing insurance and pharmacy programs.

At launch, PfizerForAll offers: