Doomscrolling before bed may be harming Americans’ sleep, survey finds

More than one-third (38%) of adults say “doomscrolling” before bed makes their sleep worse, according to a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Younger adults are affected the most, with 46% of those ages 18–24 reporting poorer sleep after viewing news or current events before bedtime.

Screens are already a nightly habit for many Americans, with half of adults using a device in bed every day.

Many Americans stay glued to their phones and tablets all day, and even into the night. But new research suggests nocturnal viewing may be interfering with their sleep.

The survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 38% of adults say using a phone or tablet before bed to read news — sometimes referred to as “doomscrolling” — makes their sleep slightly or significantly worse. The impact is even more pronounced among younger adults, with 46% of those ages 18 to 24 reporting poorer sleep after scrolling through news at night.

Sleep experts say the problem isn’t just screen time — it’s also the emotional weight of the content people consume late in the evening.

“Internalizing topics that are stressful or worrisome before bed makes it difficult to have the deep, restorative sleep that is imperative to overall health,” said Dr. James Rowley, past president of the AASM.

“Phone use before bed should be limited altogether, but it’s important to also be mindful of the type of content you view near bedtime.”

You need at least seven hours of shut-eye

Health guidelines recommend that adults get at least seven hours of sleep per night and avoid exposure to blue light from handheld electronics for 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. But the survey suggests many Americans struggle to follow that advice.

More than one-quarter of adults (26%) say they prioritize phone use over getting the recommended amount of sleep. Meanwhile, half of adults (50%) report using a screen — such as a TV, smartphone, computer, tablet or e-reader — while in bed every day. Another 33% say they use screens in bed most days or several days a week.

Experts say the combination of screens and stimulating content can interfere with the body’s natural sleep signals.

Unintended consequences

“Americans are turning to screens to unwind and relax before bed, even though it may prevent them from getting the rest they need,” Rowley said. “Blue light, especially when combined with emotionally charged content, can trick our body clocks into a state of daytime-level alertness, disrupting the circadian rhythm and making it more difficult to achieve high-quality sleep.”

Lack of sleep can have immediate effects on daily functioning. Even one night of poor sleep may lead to trouble concentrating, headaches, mood changes and reduced cognitive performance.

Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of more serious health issues, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and excessive daytime sleepiness.

Sleep specialists say establishing healthy bedtime habits can help improve both sleep duration and quality.

Among the recommendations from AASM experts:

Turn off electronics at least 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

Keep phones out of the bedroom and use a traditional alarm clock instead.

Develop a relaxing nighttime routine such as reading, journaling or taking a warm shower.

Silence phone alerts if devices remain in the bedroom.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule by waking up at the same time each day and going to bed when sleepy.

While scrolling through headlines may feel like a harmless way to unwind, experts say unplugging before bed could be one of the simplest ways to get a better night’s sleep.