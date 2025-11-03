The SNAP food program is back ... partly

The Agriculture Department will use $4.65 billion in emergency funds to partially restart food aid programs halted by the government shutdown.

Millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive only about half their normal benefits this month.

Aid for women and children under the WIC program will continue for now, but only for two to three more weeks.

Government taps emergency funds to partially restore food aid

Tens of millions of Americans who rely on federal food assistance will see some relief after the Agriculture Department announced it will partially resume funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The move comes after a federal judge ordered the government to restart benefits during the ongoing shutdown. In a court filing, the Trump administration said it would release $4.65 billion in emergency money—enough to cover roughly half of this month’s $8 billion in benefits.

That means some funds will soon reach families who rely on SNAP to buy groceries, but the payments will fall short of normal levels, and delays could stretch for weeks. USDA officials said they would not draw from other contingency accounts to cover the full amount. New applicants this month will not be eligible to receive benefits until further notice.

WIC program gets temporary lifeline

The administration will also inject $450 million in emergency funds to keep the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, running for now. The program serves about 7 million low-income mothers and children.

Earlier in the shutdown, USDA had used $300 million in reserve money to sustain WIC operations. The new funding could keep the program afloat for another two to three weeks, though that timeline could shrink if families facing reduced SNAP aid turn to WIC for additional support.

Shutdown’s effects ripple across low-income programs

The partial restoration of food aid comes as other vital services for low-income families begin to falter under the prolonged shutdown.

Some Head Start centers around the country have already begun closing after grant funding lapsed over the weekend, leaving children without preschool instruction, meals, and therapy sessions. Many working parents are now scrambling to find child care alternatives.

Meanwhile, federal court-appointed defense attorneys have begun working without pay, raising concerns that the justice system could soon struggle to guarantee representation for defendants who cannot afford lawyers.

The government’s emergency measures may stave off a deeper food crisis for now, but advocates warn that millions of families remain in limbo — uncertain when or whether their full benefits will return.