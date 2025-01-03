Petition asks Biden to ban paraquat, weedkiller linked to Parkinson's disease

Joe Biden may be a lame duck but he is much sought-after in his final days in office, as pleas for last-minute actions grow. Among them: a petition signed by more than 53,000 people urging Biden to ban the use of paraquat, a highly toxic weedkiller that has been linked to Parkinson’s disease.

The petition was circulated through a partnership between the Environmental Working Group and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, alongside a coalition of farmworker, labor, health, and environmental organizations.

Millions of pounds of paraquat continue to be sprayed across American farmland each year. The petitioners are demanding that Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency ban the weedkiller, to protect farmworkers, their families and those who live and work in communities where it is sprayed.

Despite mounting evidence of paraquat’s dangers, the EPA continues to permit its widespread use, in direct contrast to the actions of the more than 70 countries that have already banned the chemical, the petitioners argue.

Reviewed & reassessed

Since paraquat’s first registration, EPA has reviewed and reassessed its safety and uses, the agency said. As part of a review, EPA has required "mitigation measures" to reduce risks associated with paraquat, also called Gramoxone.

On its website, the EPA notes that paraquat is only licensed for use by trained applicators and there are no homeowner versions. It is used for control of weeds in agricultural applications.

The agency warns that anyone who comes in contact with paraquat should seek immediate medical assistance. "Ingestion of paraquat can be fatal, and dermal or eye contact can have serious lasting effects," the agency notes.

Farmworkers at risk

Those most exposed to the chemical are farm workers, notes Erica Lomeli Corcoran, CEO of the UFW Foundation.

“The UFW Foundation has always supported the banning of paraquat, a chemical whose exposure puts the lives of hundreds of thousands of farm workers at risk," she said. "Farm workers deserve a safe environment free from harmful substances that can impact not only their health but also the well-being of their families."