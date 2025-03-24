Combination therapy 'significantly' lowers heart disease deaths, study finds

A combination of two widely available drugs could significantly reduce deaths from heart attacks, a study has found.

New evidence shows combining statins with ezetimibe immediately is more effective than statins alone for high-risk heart patients.

The therapy significantly lowers cholesterol, reduces death rates, and prevents heart attacks and strokes.

Experts say this low-cost, safe approach should become the new standard of care worldwide.

'Striking rules,' researchers say

A major new analysis has shown that combining a statin with another cholesterol-lowering drug, ezetimibe, significantly reduces the risk of death and major cardiovascular events in high-risk patients compared to using statins alone.

The findings suggest that this combination therapy should be used immediately in patients with blocked arteries or those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

The meta-analysis, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, reviewed data from over 108,000 patients across 14 studies. It found that the combination of a high-dose statin and ezetimibe led to a 19% reduction in deaths from any cause, a 16% drop in cardiovascular deaths, and up to an 18% decrease in major cardiovascular events or strokes compared to using high-dose statins alone.

Patients receiving the combined treatment also experienced greater reductions in LDL cholesterol—the so-called "bad" cholesterol—with levels dropping an additional 13mg/dL compared to statins alone. This helped 85% of patients reach the recommended LDL-C goal of under 70mg/dL.

49% reduction in all-cause mortality

“These results were even more striking in our network meta-analysis,” said lead author Professor Maciej Banach. “We found a 49% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 39% drop in major cardiovascular events compared to high-dose statins alone.”

Professor Banach emphasized the safety of the approach, noting that the combination therapy did not increase side effects or treatment dropout rates. In fact, it led to a 44% lower chance of patients discontinuing treatment compared to those on high-dose statins alone.

Traditionally, doctors have often started patients on statins alone and waited up to two months to assess progress before adding ezetimibe. However, co-author Professor Peter Toth says this study shows the combined approach should be used right away.

“Immediate combination therapy is more effective, helps patients hit cholesterol targets faster, and prevents more deaths,” he said.

This strategy is also cost-effective. Both drugs are widely available and affordable, and preventing heart attacks, strokes, and their complications can significantly reduce healthcare costs.

20 million deaths annually

Cardiovascular disease kills around 20 million people globally each year. The researchers estimate that implementing combination therapy could prevent over 330,000 deaths annually, including nearly 50,000 in the U.S. alone.

Statins work by reducing the liver's production of LDL-C, while ezetimibe limits its absorption from food. Some patients don’t respond well to statins alone, making the combination approach particularly valuable.

“Our study highlights that for high-risk patients, earlier and more aggressive treatment saves lives,” said Professor Toth. “It’s time to update treatment guidelines to reflect this.”