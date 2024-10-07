Chicken Big Mac finally hits American soil

McDonald's fans have been begging the company for years to break the Chicken Big Mac to the U.S. The twist on the original Big Mac, the chicken version has been around the world, but Ronald's never given anyone in this country a chance to taste it. That all changes this week when McD’ites will have a chance to try it out.

By the way, it's one of those "while supplies last things," too. The sandwich was so popular in Australia that they had to take it off the menu.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said the Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, Tariq Hassan.

“By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.”

Sneak peek

What’s this concoction look like? Well, it’s not NOT a Big Mac, that’s for sure. It features the same classic toppings as the Big Mac but with two tempura battered chicken patties, taking the place of two all-beef patties.

Over the weekend, one McDonald’s franchise in Michigan decided to get out of line and make their Big Mac Chicken available to customers early. Here’s what one foodie team found out: