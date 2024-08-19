Medicare folks can now join Amazon's RxPass party for $5 per med

In addition to what the White House recently announced on the slashing of drug prices for Medicare recipients, Amazon just dropped a big deal for seniors, too.

Its RxPass thing – where you get a bunch of common meds delivered to your door for just $5 a month – is now open to Medicare enrollees.

RxPass isn’t new, but expanding it to Medicare is a big step forward for the millions of people where every penny counts. Amazon says you could pocket around $70 a year if you take just one RxPass drug. And if you’re on four or more medications like 54% of American seniors, some quick math will make you no doubt smile.

“There are a high number of adults who, whether due to cost, mobility, or simply not having time to collect their medications from the pharmacy, are not adhering to a medication regimen that could be life-saving,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy and a practicing pulmonologist.

“When a patient’s medication arrives regularly at their door, at a price they can afford, we see better long-term health outcomes.

It's not just about the money

With RxPass, you get your prescription delivered right to your doorstep for free. No more waiting in line at the pharmacy or worrying about running out of your stuff. Plus, you can chat with a pharmacist 24/7 if you have questions.

Before you get too giddy, reality needs to set in on two things: First, you must be a Prime member to join the party.

Secondly, what’s available might not include your meds. Even though RxPass offers generic prescriptions that cover more than 75 common health conditions like anxiety, high blood pressure, and acid reflux, not every drug is on the RxPass list. When ConsumerAffairs researched the most frequently prescribed drugs for seniors, here’s what Amazon’s Rx Pass does and doesn’t have.

MEDICATION AVAILABLE WITH AMAZON Rx PASS Simvastatin No Lisinopril Yes Levothyroxine No Amlodipine Besylate No Omeprazole Yes Azithromycin No Metformin No Hydrochlorothiazide No Hydrocodone No

But this may be nothing more than a momentary blip. Like Mark Cuban’s CostPlusDrugs, GoodRx, and other reduced-cost prescription programs, it’s simply a matter of those companies continue to chip away at a drug manufacturer until they get the deal they want.