FDA greenlights a gene therapy for inherited hearing loss

First FDA-approved gene therapy for hearing loss targets a rare inherited form of deafness

Treatment restored hearing in most children in trials, with some detecting whispers

Breakthrough could open door to broader genetic hearing-loss treatments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first-ever gene therapy to treat a rare form of genetic hearing loss, marking an advancement for both hearing research and the rapidly advancing field of genetic medicine.

The newly authorized therapy, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is designed for children born deaf due to mutations in a gene critical for transmitting sound signals from the ear to the brain.

The treatment works by delivering a functional copy of the faulty gene directly into the inner ear, enabling hair cells to produce a protein necessary for hearing. Without that protein, sound cannot be effectively relayed to the brain.

Clinical results show dramatic improvements

In clinical trials, the therapy demonstrated significant results: 11 of 12 children treated experienced meaningful improvements in hearing, and some were able to detect soft sounds such as whispers.

The improvements were often rapid, appearing within weeks of treatment, and in some cases allowed children to begin developing speech after previously being unable to hear.

“Today’s approval is a significant milestone in the treatment of genetic hearing loss,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary.

“Through the national priority voucher pilot program, the agency is accelerating therapies for rare diseases with unmet medical needs while proving we can successfully review even the most complex submissions—such as novel dual vector gene therapies and combination products requiring coordination across multiple offices and centers—in significantly shortened timeframes.”

Researchers say the results challenge long-held assumptions about the limits of treatment. While earlier thinking suggested gene therapy would only work in very young children, the trial included teenagers who also showed hearing gains.

A rare condition — but broader implications

The therapy targets hearing loss caused by mutations in the OTOF gene, a rare condition affecting an estimated 20 to 50 newborns in the United States each year.

Still, scientists and regulators see broader implications. Genetic causes account for roughly half of all hearing loss cases, and researchers are already exploring whether similar approaches could treat other forms of deafness.

Recent studies outside the U.S. have reinforced that promise. In one large international trial, about 90% of participants with inherited deafness showed significant hearing improvement after gene therapy, including some who achieved near-normal hearing.

Fast-tracked under FDA priority program

The therapy’s approval was accelerated under the FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program, which is designed to speed review of treatments addressing urgent unmet medical needs.

The program can compress the typical review timeline from up to a year to just a few months, reflecting the agency’s increasing emphasis on breakthrough therapies.

Gene therapy has long been viewed as a potential way to treat diseases at their root cause by correcting faulty genes rather than managing symptoms. However, until now, no gene therapies had been approved specifically for hearing disorders.

Regeneron has indicated it plans to continue studying the therapy and explore its use in additional forms of genetic hearing loss. Meanwhile, researchers are working to refine gene-delivery methods and expand treatment to more common types of deafness.

For families affected by rare genetic hearing disorders, the approval offers something that until recently seemed out of reach: the possibility of restoring hearing, not just managing its loss.