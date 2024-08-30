Records show blood and bugs were found in a Boar's Head processing plant

A listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head deli meats has killed at least nine people and put nearly 60 people in the hospital. We now have a better understanding of how it happened.

Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) records obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act filing show the Jarratt, Va., plant where the meat was processed faced dozens of health violations, cited by FSIS.

The documents reveal that food safety inspectors found bugs, pools of blood on the floor and growing mold on equipment in areas where the deli meat was processed. On July 26, FSIS reported Boar's Head has issued a major recall of deli meat processed at the Virginia plant, linking the meat to a major Listeria outbreak.

In the latest update issued this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) reported five additional deaths, bringing the total to nine. The five new deaths include one from Florida, one from Tennessee, one from New Mexico, and two from South Carolina, making the outbreak the largest listeriosis epidemic since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

Meanwhile, the Boar's Head processing plant remains closed until further notice.

"FSIS has suspended inspection at the Boar's Head establishment in Jarratt, Virginia, which means that it remains closed until the establishment is able to demonstrate it can produce safe product," an FSIS spokesperson said in a statement.

The CDC puts the blame squarely on Boar's Head Deli Meats and is asking all consumers to double-check their fridge for any Boar's Head deli meats. These things can last forever, so just because it doesn't look expired doesn't mean it's safe. Look for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" stamped near the USDA thingy on the package. If you see it, toss it or return it to the store!