Salmonella hitting nearly half the country and you won't believe what's behind it

When we think about Salmonella, we typically connect it to chicken, veggies, even spices. But now, a nationwide outbreak of salmonella has made more than 70 people sick or put them in the hospital because of -- get this -- pet turtles.

Yep, the kind of turtles that you buy at pet stores, roadside stands, or online. This may make for good watercooler talk, but it’s actually serious enough that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fired off an alert to the media over the weekend.

This outbreak is affecting young children – mostly under five years of age. And when it comes to Salmonella, that’s a dangerous age because kids that young have weakened immune systems and are more likely to have severe illness.

Symptoms to watch for

After being exposed to Salmonella, most people develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days. Then, the illness lingers for another four to seven days. Fortunately, most people recover without treatment, but in some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Nonetheless, the CDC says that you should all your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

If you really want a turtle

Ok, turtles are cute. But, a federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they have caused many illnesses, not just Salmonella.

It is possible for even healthy turtles to carry Salmonella germs in their droppings. Their bodies, tank water, and other items in their living and roaming area are easily infected with these germs and you can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.

If you – or your child – just has to have a turtle or the world will come to an end, the CDC suggests you take these precautions:

Only buy turtles with shells longer than 4 inches and buy them from a reputable pet store

Pick the right pet for your family

Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than five, adults aged 65 and older, or people with weakened immune systems. These people are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that turtles can carry.

If you buy a turtle and then decide it’s not the right fit for your family, call your local reptile rescue, animal shelter, or pet store about options for safely rehoming your turtle. But whatever you do, don’t release your turtle outside. If you do, you run the risk of getting in trouble with the law, because doing that is prohibited by certain states.