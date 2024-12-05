Dark chocolate may lower Type 2 diabetes risk

A new study suggests that eating dark chocolate may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, while milk and white chocolate offer no such benefit. Researchers found that dark chocolate contains plant compounds called flavonoids, which can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.
Key Findings
- People who ate at least 5 ounces of dark chocolate per week had a 21% lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.
- Dark chocolate is richer in cocoa and flavonoids compared to milk or white chocolate, which have more sugar and fewer health benefits.
- The study shows correlation, not causation, meaning other factors like healthier lifestyles may also play a role.
Choosing Healthy Chocolate
- Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa to maximize benefits and reduce sugar intake.
- Eat in moderation, as dark chocolate can contain heavy metals like lead and cadmium.
- Prioritize balance and nutrient-rich foods in your diet.
This doesn't mean you should start eating vast quantities of dark chocolate.
“We can’t say for certain that eating dark chocolate will lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes,” said Binkai Liu, a doctoral student in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, according to The Washington Post.
“We can say that eating it is associated with a lower risk. But we don’t want people to overinterpret the results.”
About the study
The new study, published in the BMJ, is one of the few to specifically compare dark and milk chocolate. It’s also one of the largest studies on the topic to date. It was a large study conducted over a lengthy period of time, giving it added heft.
- The researchers studied roughly 192,000 men and women in the United States for over 30 years. They were mostly doctors, nurses and other health professionals.
- After grouping their subjects by age, exercise and other factors, the researchers found that people who ate at least five ounces of dark chocolate per week — equivalent to five servings — had a 21 percent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared with people who rarely or never ate dark chocolate.
For every ounce of dark chocolate that a person consumed per week, their risk of developing diabetes fell by three percent.
- For milk chocolate, there was no apparent benefit for metabolic health.
Cocoa may be the key
Both dark and milk chocolate contain high amounts of fat and, in many cases, sugar.
Milk chocolate tends to have more added sugar while dark chocolate contains a lot more cocoa. As a result, it typically has several times the concentration of beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols, particularly one type known as flavonoids.
These naturally occurring substances act as antioxidants and are found in many plant foods, including fruits, vegetables, tea and coffee. Other studies have also suggested they may protect against diabetes as well as lowering the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.
The researchers cautioned that this study, like many, shows correlation but not causation. In other words, it found that something was happening but couldn't say exactly why.