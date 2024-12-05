Dark chocolate may lower Type 2 diabetes risk

A new study suggests that eating dark chocolate may lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, while milk and white chocolate offer no such benefit. Researchers found that dark chocolate contains plant compounds called flavonoids, which can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.

Key Findings

People who ate at least 5 ounces of dark chocolate per week had a 21% lower risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Dark chocolate is richer in cocoa and flavonoids compared to milk or white chocolate, which have more sugar and fewer health benefits.

The study shows correlation, not causation, meaning other factors like healthier lifestyles may also play a role.

Choosing Healthy Chocolate

Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa to maximize benefits and reduce sugar intake.

Eat in moderation, as dark chocolate can contain heavy metals like lead and cadmium.

Prioritize balance and nutrient-rich foods in your diet.

This doesn't mean you should start eating vast quantities of dark chocolate.

“We can’t say for certain that eating dark chocolate will lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes,” said Binkai Liu, a doctoral student in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, according to The Washington Post.

“We can say that eating it is associated with a lower risk. But we don’t want people to overinterpret the results.”

About the study

The new study, published in the BMJ, is one of the few to specifically compare dark and milk chocolate. It’s also one of the largest studies on the topic to date. It was a large study conducted over a lengthy period of time, giving it added heft.