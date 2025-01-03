Here’s why it seems like it's hard to keep your New Year’s resolutions

It’s January 3, how are you doing with your New Year's resolutions?

As the new year unfolds, many people set ambitious resolutions to improve their health and lifestyle. However, a common yet often unnoticed obstacle may hinder these aspirations: self-limiting beliefs.

Dr. Safia Debar, a general practitioner and resiliency expert at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says these beliefs can subtly influence our actions and thoughts, potentially derailing our goals. She says self-limiting beliefs are perceptions we hold as truths about ourselves or the world, which restrict us from reaching our full potential.

"It's fundamentally a truth you hold about yourself that's not serving you," Debar said.

Common examples include beliefs such as "I can't lose weight" or "I have a sweet tooth." These notions, though seemingly innocuous, can prevent individuals from making positive lifestyle changes.

The first step is awareness

Debar says the first step to overcoming these barriers is awareness. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing these beliefs, which often operate subconsciously.

Our mind reinforcing their hold on us. For instance, someone who feels unworthy of self-care might sabotage efforts to eat healthily or exercise, driven by the underlying belief that they are not deserving of such changes.

To combat self-limiting beliefs, Debar suggests introspection through journaling or discussions with trusted individuals. This process, which she terms a "thought dump," involves writing down thoughts and examining them for distortions. By questioning the origins and validity of these beliefs, she says individuals can start to reshape their internal narratives.

Small, consistent steps may be a good strategy to employ. The brain resists change, so gradual actions are more sustainable.

For example, if the goal is to exercise more, starting with just a few minutes a day can establish a habit and foster a sense of accomplishment. Similarly, incorporating an extra portion of fruits or vegetables into daily meals can gradually transform one's dietary habits.