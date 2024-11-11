Who thinks of sustainability when ordering meat?

Most Americans don’t consider environmental sustainability when deciding how much meat to eat, even though awareness of red meat’s climate impact is growing, say Rutgers researchers.

A Rutgers study looked at the meat and seafood eating habits of over 1,200 U.S. adults. It found that while many people are cutting back on red meat, the main reasons are health and cost—not environmental concerns.

“There’s a gap between knowing meat impacts the environment and what actually influences people’s choices,” said Shauna Downs, a Rutgers professor and lead author of the study, in a news release. “Messages that only focus on sustainability may not be effective for most U.S. consumers.”

Key findings:

78% eat red meat 1-4 times per week; 14% eat it 5 or more times weekly.

Nearly 70% said they’ve reduced red meat in the past year, mainly for health (64%) and cost (32%); only 6% cited environmental reasons.

Health (85%) and taste (84%) were the top factors in meat choices, while environmental sustainability (29%) and animal welfare (28%) were rated as least important.

The study also found differences based on age, race, and gender. Older adults were more likely to reduce red meat, and Black respondents valued price, health, and sustainability more highly than other groups. Women, more than men, considered health and sustainability when buying meat.

“These insights can help design better programs to shift diets in a sustainable direction,” Downs said. “Focusing on health and affordability will likely motivate more change in meat consumption.”

The meat lobby is tough

Climate scientists recommend reducing meat intake, especially beef and lamb, to address climate change. However, efforts to lower U.S. meat consumption face challenges, including strong meat industry influence.

“There are hurdles to making sustainability a priority for consumers,” said Rutgers co-author Emily V. Merchant. “Approaches that also highlight health, taste, and affordability may help shift eating habits.”

The researchers suggest future studies should look at how to combine motivators in public messaging and encourage plant-based alternatives that appeal to meat-eaters.

“Small dietary changes across a population can add up to major environmental benefits,” Downs said. “Making these changes fit people’s priorities—and supporting them with policy—will be crucial.”