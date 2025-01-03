Ultra-processed foods, food dyes face 'crack down' in California

California will consider warning labels on ultra-processed foods, investigate the harms of food dyes and look to close a loophole that allows new chemicals to be added into food, among other actions, according to an executive order by Governor Gavin Newsom issued on Friday.

The move is a "crack down" on unhealthy foods linked to chronic disease that tens of millions suffer from, the governor said, pointing to how 73 percent of U.S. adults 20 years and older are overweight or obese and 38 percent of children and youth between 12 and 19 years old are prediabetic, according to the federal government's 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Advisory Report.

Ultra-processed foods come from industrial manufacturing, making them addictive through additives or chemicals that are increasingly linked to poor health.

“The food we eat shouldn’t make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences," Newsom said. "We’re going to work with the industry, consumers and experts to crack down on ultra-processed foods, and create a healthier future for every Californian.”

By either April or October of 2025, state agencies will give recommendations to the California governor to take action on:

Limiting the harms of ultra-processed foods and ingredients that pose health risks, including potential warning labels for "certain ultra-processed foods."

Investigating the harmful health impacts of synthetic food dyes.

Reducing the purchase of soda, candy, ultra-processed foods and foods with synthetic dyes or other additives.

Creating a state-level evaluation of food additives or chemicals voluntarily reported to the Food and Drug Administration, including actions against companies that don't disclose new chemical additives to the FDA.

Requiring or encouraging Medi-Cal plans and California hospitals to use investment dollars to foster access to fresh, healthy foods and tackle "food deserts," referring to places where healthy food is hard to come by or unavailable.

Adopting higher standards for healthy meals in schools and a farm-to-school food pipeline.

The California governor's executive order is addressing health problems that the federal government has failed to act on, said Jensen Jose, regulatory counsel at nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest.

"After decades of federal and industry inaction, it’s exciting to see policymakers in California and others at the state level ready to transform our food environment," Jose said. "With FDA failing to act on several of these issues and industry predictably resistant, it is past time for the states to step in and protect public health."