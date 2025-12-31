Five states begin restricting SNAP purchases under new federal waivers

New rules taking effect Thursday limit the foods SNAP recipients can buy in five states, including soda and candy.

The changes are part of a Trump administration push to curb chronic disease by restricting “unhealthy” foods.

Retailers, advocates and researchers warn the waivers could create confusion, stigma and higher costs without clear health benefits.

Starting Thursday, Americans in five states who receive government assistance to help pay for groceries will face new restrictions on what foods they can buy, marking a significant shift in the decades-old rules governing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and West Virginia are the first states to implement federal waivers banning the purchase of certain foods — including soda, candy and other items — with SNAP benefits. At least 18 states have applied for similar waivers or signaled plans to do so.

The changes affect roughly 1.4 million people and represent a sharp departure from longstanding federal policy that allowed SNAP benefits to be used for nearly all foods intended for human consumption, with limited exceptions.

A push to reshape food assistance

The new restrictions stem from an initiative led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who have urged states to remove foods they consider unhealthy from the roughly $100 billion program that serves about 42 million Americans.

“We cannot continue a system that forces taxpayers to fund programs that make people sick and then pay a second time to treat the illnesses those very programs help create,” Kennedy said in a December statement.

Administration officials say the effort is aimed at reducing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which they link to consumption of sugary drinks and processed foods. The policy is a central plank of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Retailers warn of logistical challenges

Retailers and policy experts say the rollout is likely to be rocky. Industry groups warn that SNAP systems are unprepared for the complexity of the changes, which vary by state and lack clear, standardized lists of prohibited items.

The National Retail Federation predicts longer checkout lines, more rejected transactions and rising frustration among customers and store employees.

A report from the National Grocers Association and other trade groups estimates that retailers will face $1.6 billion in upfront costs to implement the changes, followed by about $759 million in annual ongoing expenses.

Advocates say costs will ripple outward

Anti-hunger advocates argue the added costs will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

“Punishing SNAP recipients means we all get to pay more at the grocery store,” said Gina Plata-Nino, SNAP director for the Food Research & Action Center.

She and other advocates also say the restrictions risk increasing stigma for people who rely on SNAP, particularly when transactions are denied at the register.

A break from decades of policy

Since the program’s creation in 1964, federal law has allowed SNAP benefits to be used for any food intended for human consumption, excluding alcohol, tobacco and ready-to-eat hot foods. The Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 reaffirmed that approach.

Past efforts to restrict SNAP purchases — including proposals to ban steak, chips or ice cream — were rejected after USDA research found such limits would be costly, difficult to enforce and unlikely to improve health outcomes. Under the second Trump administration, however, states have been encouraged and in some cases incentivized to seek waivers.

The new restrictions differ significantly across the five states.

Utah and West Virginia will prohibit SNAP purchases of soda and soft drinks. Nebraska will ban soda and energy drinks. Indiana will restrict soft drinks and candy. Iowa’s waiver is the most expansive, barring SNAP use for taxable foods, including soda, candy and some prepared items.

Health impact remains uncertain

While administration officials frame the waivers as a health intervention, research on whether SNAP purchase restrictions improve diet quality or reduce chronic disease has produced mixed results.

Public health experts say the waivers fail to address broader structural issues affecting nutrition.

“This doesn’t solve the two fundamental problems,” said Anand Parekh, chief policy officer at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. “Healthy food in this country is not affordable, and unhealthy food is cheap and ubiquitous.”

The Agriculture Department says the waivers will initially run for two years, with an option to extend them for up to three additional years. States are required to evaluate the impact of the changes, a process that could shape whether the restrictions expand nationwide.

As more states consider similar moves, the debate over how far governments should go in regulating what low-income Americans can buy with food assistance is likely to intensify.