LillyDirect and Walmart team up to make Zepbound easier to access

The partnership between LillyDirect and Walmart allows patients to pick up Zepbound at Walmart pharmacies at the same self-pay price as online.

Self-pay pricing starts at $349/month for the lowest dose, with higher doses at $499/month, and it’s available to anyone with a valid prescription, regardless of insurance.

By mid-November, pharmacies at nearly 4,600 Walmart locations nationwide will support this new model, giving patients more choice between home-delivery or in-store pickup.

If you’ve been tracking weight-management medications, you may have seen the buzz around Zepbound, the weekly injectable from Eli Lilly designed for weight loss and certain obesity-related conditions.

Now imagine skipping the insurance shuffle, getting a set self-pay price, and walking into your local Walmart pharmacy to pick it up.

That’s exactly what’s happening: LillyDirect and Walmart are teaming up to streamline how people access Zepbound — less paperwork, one clear price, and more convenience.

“Managing a chronic disease like obesity can be a significant and ongoing burden — physically, emotionally, and financially,” Jennifer Mazur, SVP and General Manager of LillyDirect, said in a news release.

“This collaboration with Walmart is designed to reduce that burden by streamlining access to prescribed treatment. By combining LillyDirect’s innovative, patient-centered platform with Walmart’s nationwide pharmacy footprint, we’re expanding options for patients facing access challenges, making it easier to start and stay on authentic Lilly medicine.”

What’s going on (and why it matters):

Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect platform has already been offering Zepbound vials direct-to-consumer online, at self-pay prices that are 50% or more below typical GLP-1 obesity drug list pricing.

Now, for the first time, this same pricing model is being extended into a major retail pharmacy setting through Walmart. Under the deal, approved single-dose vials of Zepbound will be available for pick-up in Walmart pharmacies nationwide by mid-November.

Here’s how it breaks down: with a valid on-label prescription, a patient can choose between having the drug delivered from LillyDirect or walking into a Walmart pharmacy and picking it up locally. It’s the same price for both options.

For example: the starting 2.5 mg dose is priced at $349/month, and the higher doses (5 mg up through 15 mg) are $499/month under the LillyDirect Self Pay Journey Program.

Why this matters: many patients told Lilly and Walmart that access and convenience were major barriers in starting or staying on treatment. With Walmart’s network of 4,600+ pharmacies and Lilly's direct-to-consumer platform, this initiative offers more flexibility — whether you prefer ordering online or popping into a familiar retail location.

What to watch

Make sure your health care provider writes an on-label prescription for Zepbound that can be routed to LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions, with your pickup option at Walmart.

Check whether the $499/month higher-dose pricing applies to you and whether you meet program terms (for higher-dose eligibility).

Confirm which Walmart pharmacy locations will support the program once it launches mid-November—it’s slated to be nationwide, but local rollout may vary.



In short: If you’re eligible for Zepbound and looking for a more streamlined way to access it, this partnership could make a meaningful difference — less hassle, clearer cost, and more flexibility in how you get your medicine.

​​“Life is busy, and this will help people discover new, easy ways to get their medication,” Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walmart, said in the news release. “We are known for building great relationships with our patients, and our teams look forward to doing more of that through making this pickup option available from our trusted pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.”