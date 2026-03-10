AI 'brain fry' is emerging as a new workplace risk

“Brain fry” is a new workplace phenomenon linked to heavy AI use, defined as mental fatigue caused by excessive interaction with or oversight of AI tools.

About 14% of AI-using workers report experiencing it, with symptoms including mental fog, headaches, and slower decision-making.

Researchers say the risk rises when workers juggle multiple AI tools or agents, creating cognitive overload that can increase mistakes and even raise employees’ intentions to quit.

Artificial intelligence is widely marketed as the ultimate productivity booster — automating tedious tasks, drafting documents, and accelerating decisions. But new research suggests that for some workers, too much AI may actually strain the brain rather than lighten the workload.

Researchers writing in the Harvard Business Review have coined a new term for the phenomenon: “AI brain fry.” The phrase describes mental fatigue that occurs when workers interact with or oversee AI tools beyond their cognitive capacity.

The condition appears to be an emerging side effect of the rapid adoption of generative AI across workplaces, where employees often juggle multiple chatbots, coding assistants, and automated systems simultaneously.

When productivity tools become cognitive burdens

The study, conducted by researchers from Boston Consulting Group and the University of California, Riverside, surveyed 1,488 full-time U.S. workers about their use of AI on the job. About 14% said they had experienced “brain fry,” reporting symptoms such as mental fog, difficulty concentrating, headaches, and slower decision-making.

While the percentage might seem modest, researchers describe it as an early warning sign as more companies push employees to adopt AI tools and even measure their usage as a performance metric.

The core problem, researchers say, is not simply using AI—but managing it. Supervising AI outputs, checking for errors, and coordinating multiple systems can create a heavy cognitive load.

Workers often find themselves bouncing between tools—using one AI to generate drafts, another to analyze data, and yet another to make recommendations—while still verifying the accuracy of each output. That constant switching and oversight can overwhelm the brain’s processing capacity.

A paradox of the AI workplace

Ironically, the workers most affected appear to be high performers and early adopters of AI. These employees are often the first to integrate multiple AI systems into their workflow, increasing both productivity and mental strain.

The research also highlights the paradox of AI productivity. Moving from one to two AI tools may boost efficiency, but productivity gains decline—and can even reverse—as more tools are added.

As a result, the supposed time savings from AI can turn into more work at a faster pace, with workers constantly reviewing and refining machine-generated outputs.

The business costs of mental overload

The effects of brain fry extend beyond employee well-being. The study found that workers experiencing the condition reported 33% more decision fatigue and significantly higher rates of major mistakes compared with colleagues who did not report it.

Researchers also found a troubling link to retention: employees suffering from brain fry were more likely to consider quitting their jobs.

For companies embracing AI at scale, that could translate into costly errors, reduced productivity, and higher turnover.

Is AI the problem?

Despite the risks, researchers emphasize that AI itself is not the problem. In fact, the study found that using AI to automate repetitive tasks can actually reduce burnout, lowering stress levels among workers.

The researchers say the key difference lies in how AI is integrated into workflows. Systems designed to eliminate routine tasks tend to help employees, while those that require constant supervision or coordination among multiple tools are more likely to produce cognitive overload.

As companies rush to embed AI into everyday work, the findings suggest leaders may need to rethink how they measure and encourage AI use. Incentivizing employees simply to use more AI could backfire by increasing mental strain and reducing decision quality.

The broader lesson may be that while AI can accelerate work, human brains still have limits. In the race to automate tasks, companies may need to ensure that the people overseeing the machines aren’t the ones getting overloaded.