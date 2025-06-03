Fewer Americans are being diagnosed with dementia

Age- and sex-adjusted incidence of dementia fell from 3.5% in 2015 to 2.8% in 2021.

Dementia incidence was highest among Black beneficiaries (3.1%), followed by White (2.8%) and Hispanic (2.6%) beneficiaries in 2021.

Higher rates of dementia were consistently found in women, racial and ethnic minorities, and people living in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Fewer older adults are being diagnosed with dementia each year, yet the total number of people living with the condition continues to rise. That’s the conclusion of a new study published in The British Medical Journal.

The study, led by researchers from the UNC School of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, analyzed data from over 25 million Medicare beneficiaries between 2015 and 2021. The findings present a nuanced picture of dementia’s trajectory in the U.S.

According to the study, the age- and sex-adjusted incidence of dementia fell significantly, dropping from 3.5% in 2015 to 2.8% in 2021. This suggests that fewer Americans are developing dementia each year, which researchers interpret as a positive sign, possibly the result of increased awareness, healthier lifestyles, or better cardiovascular and chronic disease management.

However, the prevalence of dementia—the total number of individuals living with the condition—increased over the same period, climbing from 10.5% to 11.8%. By 2021, nearly 2.9 million Medicare beneficiaries, or roughly 12% of enrollees, were living with a dementia diagnosis.

Disparities remain a concern

The study also underscored ongoing disparities in dementia prevalence across different demographic and socioeconomic groups. In 2021:

Black beneficiaries had the highest incidence at 3.1%, followed by White (2.8%) and Hispanic (2.6%) beneficiaries.

Women, racial and ethnic minorities, and residents of socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods showed consistently higher rates of dementia.

“These disparities point to critical gaps in dementia prevention and care,” said Dr. Jay Lusk, lead author and preventive medicine resident at the UNC Department of Family Medicine and visiting research scholar at Duke University.

“We’re seeing encouraging signs that fewer people are being newly diagnosed with dementia each year. At the same time, people with dementia are living longer than before, which underscores the need for long-term care planning, caregiver support, and equitable dementia care delivery.”

Long-term implications

As dementia prevalence grows, the study warns of increasing pressure on healthcare systems, caregivers, and support services, particularly in under-resourced communities. Dementia is already one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among older adults, and globally, more than 150 million people are projected to develop the condition by 2050.

Some patient advocates argue that policy changes are urgently needed to address disparities in diagnosis and care. Investments in community health resources, caregiver support, and equitable access to long-term care could help mitigate the burden.