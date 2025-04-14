Researchers find an odd risk factor for dementia

Key Takeaways:

Children's education impacts parental cognitive health: The study from Bowling Green State University found that older adults whose children did not complete high school are at greater risk of early cognitive decline, while those with college-educated children are less likely to show dementia-related symptoms.

Cumulative and distinct effects observed: Even one child lacking a high school diploma significantly increases the risk for parents, and multiple undereducated children compound the effect. The success of other children does not fully offset this risk.

Intergenerational health implications: The findings highlight the need for a broader public health approach that considers how adult children’s educational and social status influence aging parents’ mental health, prompting further research into underlying causes.

Dementia has several risk factors but a new study from Bowling Green State University (BGSU) has found a highly unusual one. Researchers say there is a strong connection between an older adult's cognitive decline and their children's level of educational attainment.

Led by sociologist Dr. Jenjira Yahirun and supported by the National Institutes of Health, the research suggests that children’s education could play a critical role in shaping the health of their aging parents.

Yahirun and her team of student researchers analyzed publicly funded, nationally representative data and discovered that parents whose children failed to complete high school faced significantly higher risks of early cognitive decline. Conversely, parents with college-educated children were less likely to experience symptoms associated with dementia.

"We tend to forget that when we're older, our health continues to be shaped by the people around us – typically our children," Yahirun said in a press release.

While it’s well-established that parents' socioeconomic status affects their children's outcomes, this study flips the perspective: children's educational attainment can influence their parents’ cognitive well-being in later life. Yahirun’s research indicates that the lack of a high school diploma in even one child poses a distinct health risk for parents, highlighting the emotional and psychological toll it may take on older adults.

The study notes that the effects are cumulative. Parents with multiple children who didn’t finish high school showed even higher levels of cognitive vulnerability. Interestingly, the academic success of one child did not fully mitigate the negative impact of another child’s educational shortfall.

"Having a highly educated child can be beneficial," Yahirun said, "but it doesn't entirely offset the increased risk associated with having another child who did not complete high school."

Although the correlation is clear, Yahirun cautions that her findings do not prove causation. The study opens a new field of inquiry into how adult children's social status, stress levels, and life trajectories could directly affect their aging parents’ mental health.