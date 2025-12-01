WHO report on measles identifies fewer deaths, surges in case numbers

Since 2000, global measles deaths have fallen by 88%, saving nearly 59 million lives.

In 2024, about 11 million people contracted measles — a big increase compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Immunization gaps remain: only 84% of children got the first shot and 76% the second in 2024, far below the 95% needed to protect communities.

According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, measles-related deaths dropped 88% between 2000 and 2024. That translates to roughly 59 million lives saved.

However, there’s a troubling flip side. The same report reveals a rebound in measles infections: an estimated 11 million cases worldwide in 2024. That’s nearly 800,000 more than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Measles is the world's most contagious virus, and these data show once again how it will exploit any gap in our collective defences against it,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a news release.

“Measles does not respect borders, but when every child in every community is vaccinated against it, costly outbreaks can be avoided, lives can be saved, and this disease can be eliminated from entire nations.”

Low vaccine rates are fueling a global surge

Even though measles deaths have dropped dramatically over the last two decades, the number of infections is climbing again — and the WHO points to lagging vaccination rates as the main driver.

In 2024, only 84% of children received their first dose of the measles vaccine and just 76% got the second dose, far below the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks. That gap adds up: more than 30 million children missed crucial protection last year.

Those missed vaccines are already showing up in global case numbers. The WHO estimates 11 million measles cases occurred in 2024, nearly 800,000 more than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted routine immunization.

Several regions saw especially sharp increases: the Eastern Mediterranean reported an 86% rise, Europe jumped 47%, and South-East Asia saw a 42% climb. While wealthier regions may report fewer deaths because of stronger health care systems, the WHO warns that complications — including pneumonia, blindness, and encephalitis — remain a major concern everywhere.

In total, 59 countries experienced large or disruptive outbreaks in 2024 — nearly three times the number just a few years ago. According to health officials, measles is often the first disease to surge when immunization coverage slips, making these outbreaks a clear warning sign.

What the future looks like

The WHO’s message is clear: Without stronger vaccination efforts, outbreaks will continue to grow, putting more children — especially those in regions with conflict, poverty, or weak health systems — at risk.

The agency emphasizes that the tools to stop measles already exist — they just need to reach every child, in every community.