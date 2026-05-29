GoodRx launches new subscription aimed at cutting everyday healthcare costs

GoodRx has introduced GoodRx Companion, a new $14.99-per-month subscription program.

The membership includes free and discounted generic medications, $19 online care visits, and savings on services like dental and vision care.

The company says the program is designed to help consumers manage rising out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

For many Americans, healthcare costs don’t just come from major medical bills. Everyday expenses like prescriptions, virtual doctor visits, lab work, and dental care can quickly add up — especially for people with high deductibles or limited insurance coverage.

That’s the problem GoodRx says it is trying to address with the launch of GoodRx Companion, a new subscription service designed to bundle several healthcare savings tools into one monthly membership. The company announced this week that the service will cost $14.99 per month and aims to make common healthcare needs more affordable for consumers.

“GoodRx Companion is an important step in our evolution toward building a broader subscription model built for the way consumers are navigating healthcare today,” Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx, said in a news release.

“As coverage becomes more complex and out-of-pocket costs continue to rise, people are looking for trusted solutions that give them greater control and clearer value. Companion meets that demand while advancing our strategy to build deeper, more recurring consumer relationships across a growing portfolio of subscription offerings. This is where we believe the market is headed, and where we believe GoodRx is uniquely positioned to lead.”

What’s included

According to GoodRx, the subscription includes access to more than 200 generic medications at no cost, along with hundreds of additional generic prescriptions priced at under $10 at participating pharmacies nationwide.

Members will also be able to access online medical visits through GoodRx Care for $19 per appointment, including treatment for common conditions such as urinary tract infections, flu symptoms, and certain skin issues.

The company said the membership also provides discounts on additional healthcare services, including dental care, vision care, lab testing, and imaging services. GoodRx described the new offering as part of a broader push to expand beyond prescription discounts and offer more comprehensive healthcare savings tools in one place.

GoodRx Companion is not health insurance, according to the company, but it may appeal to consumers looking for ways to reduce out-of-pocket spending on routine healthcare needs. The launch comes as many Americans continue facing higher healthcare costs, tighter insurance coverage restrictions, and growing concerns about affordability.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest draw may be convenience. Instead of using separate services for prescription discounts, telehealth visits, and routine healthcare savings, the subscription combines those benefits into a single monthly plan.

Whether the service ultimately saves money will likely depend on how often members use prescriptions, online care, or other healthcare services throughout the year.

Still, the launch reflects a growing trend in healthcare toward subscription-style services that offer more predictable costs and easier access to routine care. For people who regularly pay out of pocket for prescriptions or telehealth visits, programs like this may provide another option for managing everyday healthcare expenses.