Even minimal physical activity reduces the risks of dementia

There’s more evidence that good physical health can promote good cognitive health, especially when subjects remain active.

A study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests that even minimal physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia in older adults, including those who are frail. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, found that engaging in as little as 35 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week was associated with a 41% lower risk of dementia over an average follow-up period of four years.

The research analyzed data from nearly 90,000 adults in the UK who wore activity trackers, revealing that increased physical activity correlated with decreased dementia risk. Participants engaging in 35 to 69.9 minutes of activity weekly saw a 60% reduction in risk, while those reaching 140 minutes or more experienced a 69% reduction.

Amal Wanigatunga, the study's lead author, said the research adds to the growing evidence that some exercise is better than none, particularly for preventing age-related brain disorders like dementia, which currently have no cure.

Dementia, often resulting from Alzheimer's disease, affects approximately seven million people in the U.S., with about one-third of those aged 85 or older impacted. Although age is a significant risk factor, lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity have been shown to help prevent the condition.

Subjects tracked between 2013 and 2015

The study's analysis tracked participants' physical activity using wrist-worn accelerometers from 2013 to 2015, with health follow-ups extending through 2021. Even among frail or nearly frail individuals, the association between higher activity levels and reduced dementia risk remained strong.

Wanigatunga noted that while the study was not a clinical trial proving causation, its findings support the hypothesis that exercise can lower dementia risk. Future research is recommended to explore low-dose exercise as a strategy for increasing physical activity to prevent dementia.

The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging.