Turning back the clock on Alzheimer’s? New research shows the brain may be able to heal itself

A new study found that fixing energy balance in the brain reversed symptoms of advanced Alzheimer’s in mice.

Researchers used a drug (P7C3-A20) to restore levels of NAD+, a crucial molecule for cell energy, leading to full cognitive recovery in two mouse models.

The findings challenge the idea that Alzheimer’s damage is always permanent — but human testing is still needed.

For decades, Alzheimer’s disease has been seen as a one-way street: once the brain starts to degenerate, the damage is permanent. That’s why most research has focused on slowing the disease or preventing it in the first place.

However, a new study published in Cell Reports Medicine is shaking up that idea by showing that, at least in mice, significant recovery may be possible.

Scientists from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center wanted to know whether brains already deeply affected by Alzheimer’s-like pathology could actually repair themselves. Their starting point was a molecule called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD⁺) — a natural molecule found in every cell that helps turn food into energy and keeps cells functioning and repairing themselves properly.

They found that NAD⁺ levels crash in Alzheimer’s, both in human brains and in mouse models engineered to develop the disease.

“The key takeaway is a message of hope — the effects of Alzheimer's disease may not be inevitably permanent,” researcher Andrew A. Pieper said in a news release. “The damaged brain can, under some conditions, repair itself and regain function.”

The study

Because Alzheimer’s doesn’t naturally occur in mice, researchers used genetically engineered animals that mimic major features of the human disease — including amyloid and tau problems inside the brain. These features lead to inflammation, nerve cell damage, breakdown of the brain’s protective barrier, and cognitive decline that looks a lot like human Alzheimer’s.

The scientists tested whether they could fix the brain’s energy deficit by giving mice a drug called P7C3-A20, which helps keep NAD⁺ levels balanced without overshooting into dangerous territory. This compound was developed in the lab leading the study and has been used in other brain injury models before.

They tried two approaches: treating mice before disease signs appeared, and after the animals already had advanced symptoms. The results in both cases were striking.

The big result: Reversal and recovery

When the researchers restored NAD⁺ balance in the animals with advanced Alzheimer’s-like disease, the mice didn’t just stop declining — their brains began to recover.

Hallmarks of the disease, such as inflammation, DNA damage, and breakdown of brain systems, were reduced. Most importantly, the mice regained cognitive abilities in tests that measure memory and thinking.

And the recovery wasn’t just behavioral. Blood levels of phosphorylated tau-217 — a biomarker now used in human Alzheimer’s research — returned to normal, showing that the disease process itself was reversing.

Still, the researchers are clear that this work is preliminary. What works in mice doesn’t always work in people, especially in a complex human disease like Alzheimer’s. Future studies, including carefully designed clinical trials, will be needed to see whether these findings can translate from rodents to humans.

“We were very excited and encouraged by our results,” Pieper said. “Restoring the brain's energy balance achieved pathological and functional recovery in both lines of mice with advanced Alzheimer's. Seeing this effect in two very different animal models, each driven by different genetic causes, strengthens the new idea that recovery from advanced disease might be possible in people with AD when the brain's NAD+ balance is restored.”

What this means for consumers

For consumers, this research doesn’t change how Alzheimer’s is treated today, but it does point to where future therapies may be headed.

The study suggests that targeting the brain’s energy systems — rather than focusing only on plaques or slowing decline — could one day help restore lost function, at least in some cases.

That said, these results come from animal models, not people, and the drug used in the study is not available as a treatment.

For now, the takeaway is cautious optimism: scientists are uncovering new biological pathways that may eventually lead to more effective Alzheimer’s treatments, but any potential benefits for patients will require years of further research and clinical testing.

“This new therapeutic approach to recovery needs to be moved into carefully designed human clinical trials to determine whether the efficacy seen in animal models translates to human patients,” Pieper said. “Additional next steps for the laboratory research include pinpointing which aspects of brain energy balance are most important for recovery, identifying and evaluating complementary approaches to Alzheimer's reversal, and investigating whether this recovery approach is also effective in other forms of chronic, age-related neurodegenerative disease.”