Many people with dementia are unaware of the diagnosis, study finds

Memory issues can occur as people age, but what is just a “senior moment” and what is a sign of the onset of dementia?

A new University of Michigan study has uncovered a significant gap in dementia diagnosis awareness among older adults, with more than three-quarters of those affected being unaware of their condition.

This issue is even more pronounced among Mexican Americans, with up to 85% lacking awareness of their dementia diagnosis. The findings, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, highlight a critical public health concern that researchers say should get urgent attention.

The study focused on residents of Nueces County, Texas, who were classified as having probable dementia based on cognitive assessments. Despite the prevalence of dementia, fewer than 7% of participants lacked a primary care provider, suggesting that access to healthcare is not the primary barrier to diagnosis awareness. Instead, the researchers point to the dynamics of patient-physician relationships as a central factor in the awareness gap.

‘Public health issue’

"Dementia diagnosis unawareness is a public health issue that must be addressed," said Dr. Lewis Morgenstern, senior author and professor at the University of Michigan Medical School.

He emphasized that a formal diagnosis opens the door to treatment and support services for both patients and caregivers. However, if the diagnosis is not communicated or understood, he said it represents a missed opportunity for intervention.

The study's first author, Josh Martins-Caulfield, noted that physicians often hesitate to diagnose dementia due to insufficient time with patients, lack of dementia-specific training, or discomfort in delivering the diagnosis. This hesitation, he said, can lead to a reliance on patients or their families to initiate discussions about memory concerns.

Interestingly, the study found that having a formal diagnosis did not alleviate the perceived burden on caregivers. This may be because the diagnosis forces caregivers to confront the increased responsibilities associated with managing dementia, such as decision-making and daily care management.

"Caregiving can be immensely taxing, particularly when balancing one’s own family responsibilities and personal life," said Dr. Darin B. Zahuranec, co-author and professor of neurology. He stressed the importance of combining accurate diagnosis with comprehensive emotional support and guidance for caregivers to access essential resources.

Early symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, dementia symptoms vary depending on the cause. Common symptoms include:

Cognitive changes

Memory loss, which is usually noticed by someone else

Problems communicating or finding words

Trouble with visual and spatial abilities, such as getting lost while driving

Problems with reasoning or problem-solving

Trouble performing complex tasks

Trouble with planning and organizing

Poor coordination and control of movements

Confusion and disorientation

Psychological changes