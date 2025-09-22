What do GLP-1 users wish they knew before they started the drugs?

The side effects from popular weight loss medications can be tougher than expected. Findings from a recent study found that things like nausea, fatigue, and even mood swings caught many users off guard.

Cost and support matter — many survey respondents stopped the meds early because of price or not having enough guidance.

Having a doctor’s care makes a big difference — customized support helps manage side effects and keeps users on track.

Weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained popularity recently. While many studies have focused on the side effects, risks, and benefits of these drugs, it’s not as common to hear first-hand accounts from those who have taken them.

Now, Levity has released the findings from a recent study that specifically explored what GLP-1 users wish they knew before they started the drug. For the study, the research team surveyed 250 GLP-1 users to uncover their emotional, physical, and lifestyle challenges through firsthand accounts.

Zoe Lees, PhD, a medical writer at Levity, spoke with ConsumerAffairs about the ins and outs of the study findings, including everything consumers need to know about the popular weight loss drugs.

“GLP-1s are not a quick fix,” Dr. Lees said. “They are powerful, medically established treatments that require careful planning and consideration.

“How patients will feel during their treatment is overlooked too often. Mood swings, brain fog, and anxiety are real challenges for many patients that can undermine consistency. To improve outcomes, both the health care system and providers must take a more individualized approach.”

What GLP-1 users wish they knew

Dr. Lees shared the top things GLP-1 users wish they knew before starting the weight loss drugs:

The severity and prevalence of the side effects from the medication . “Almost one in three underestimated how debilitating symptoms such as nausea, constipation, lethargy, and even psychiatric side effects such as confusion, mood swings, or anxiety could be,” Dr. Lees told ConsumerAffairs. “Younger patients, particularly Gen Z and millennials, were most likely to experience these symptoms and later regretted dismissing them.

The cost . “Cost is another major factor. One in two users stopped GLP-1 treatment within four months, with 31% citing affordability as the reason.”

The importance of a support system . “Another important finding is the importance of support. Twenty-nine percent of users felt under-supported during their first month, which contributed to the high early discontinuation rate.”

Having prescriber-led care. “Many users realized that customized, prescriber-led care is not only helpful but necessary. Eighty-one percent indicated that customized medical advice would have minimized side effects, improved safety, accelerated results, and helped them stay consistent with treatment.”

Breaking down the side effects

While side effects from weight loss drugs may be inevitable, Dr. Lees says that there are ways to combat them.

“Many of the typical side effects of GLP-1 medications (such as nausea, constipation, and brain fog) can often be managed with small, consistent habits,” she said. “To reduce nausea, try eating slowly, avoiding fatty or greasy foods, and starting the day with bland protein-rich options such as eggs or Greek yogurt. Gradually increase the amount of fiber you eat, drink plenty of water, and stay active to help prevent constipation. Even a short daily walk can do wonders.

“For brain fog and mood swings, drinking water, starting the day with protein, and keeping a consistent sleep schedule can be very helpful. These simple adjustments can significantly improve comfort and overall treatment experience."

The importance of getting a prescription

Levity’s survey found that one in seven GLP-1 users were using the drug without a prescription. Millennials were the biggest victims of this, with nearly 20% of the age group reporting taking GLP-1s without a prescription.

“Without professional guidance, users risk improper dosing, missing important lab work, or stopping treatment early due to unmanaged side effects,” Dr. Lees said.

“More alarmingly, unsupervised use can have long-term consequences, particularly for those with existing conditions that require careful management. It also means missing out on the structured lifestyle support that can make all the difference for achieving the best treatment outcomes.”

Finding success with GLP-1s

Despite the side effects, Dr. Lees says that success with GLP-1s is possible. To achieve success, she recommends structure, preparation, and support.

“The best first step is working with a licensed professional who can provide individualized dosing and ongoing follow-up care,” she said.

“Early support is especially critical, as 29% of users indicated nutrition advice would have had the greatest impact early in their GLP-1 experience, and 24% reported the same about appetite control and eating aversions. Monitoring both physical and emotional symptoms allows for early intervention and tailored adjustments.

“Staying consistent with GLP-1 medications requires more than motivation. It takes a responsive care model that incorporates education, accountability, and encouragement.”