Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill shows promise, matching weight loss from shots

Patients on daily pill lost about 17% of body weight in trial

Results nearly identical to injectable Wegovy

New obesity pill race could bring easier options for patients

A new option beyond shots

For patients hoping to avoid needles, a pill form of the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy may soon be an option. Novo Nordisk said in a press release that people who took the daily pill in a clinical trial lost an average of 16.6% of their body weight over 64 weeks — almost the same result seen with the widely used Wegovy injection. By comparison, people taking a placebo lost just 2.7%.

The findings raise hopes that oral versions of GLP-1 drugs could make weight management easier for millions. Demand for injections like Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound has already far outstripped supply.

Rivalry that benefits patients

The new pill isn’t on pharmacy shelves yet — the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing Novo Nordisk’s application, with a decision expected later this year. Eli Lilly is not far behind, with its own obesity pill, called orforglipron, also moving toward FDA submission.

In Lilly’s recent study of nearly 1,700 adults with Type 2 diabetes, orforglipron helped patients lose weight and lower blood sugar. Experts say that because it doesn’t need to be taken on an empty stomach, it could be easier to use than Novo Nordisk’s pill, which must be taken before eating or drinking.

What patients should know

The results are striking: nearly a third of participants on Novo Nordisk’s pill lost at least 20% of their body weight. Even those who didn’t follow instructions exactly still lost an average of 13.6%. Participants also reported improved activity levels and cardiovascular health.

But convenience comes with caveats. Side effects were common: nearly half of users experienced nausea and about a third had vomiting. Most cases were mild to moderate, but about 7% of patients stopped treatment because of side effects. Lilly’s pill showed similar issues, with about 10% of people on the highest dose dropping out.

Looking ahead

Analysts expect obesity pills to become a multibillion-dollar market, and both companies say they are working to ensure supply, after months of shortages for their injectables.

For patients, the developments could soon mean more options — and less reliance on weekly shots — though experts stress that healthy lifestyle changes will remain essential alongside any medication.

Consumer takeaway

Who might benefit:

Adults who are overweight or obese and have struggled with diet and exercise alone

People who are uncomfortable with injectable medications

What to ask your doctor:

Am I a candidate for a GLP-1 weight-loss drug?

How do side effects compare between shots and pills?

Will my insurance cover it if approved?

What to watch out for:

Common side effects include nausea and vomiting

Pills may need to be taken on an empty stomach and with timing restrictions

Long-term safety and availability are still being studied

Timeline: When could the pills be available?