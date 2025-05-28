Public health alert issued for chicken soup products sold nationwide

FSIS issued an alert for ready-to-eat chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared wheat, a known allergen not listed on the label

The misbranded 24-oz. soup cups were produced on April 10, 2025, with a “BEST BY June 24 25” and lot code “8225 5100,” bearing establishment number “P-46381.”

They were distributed nationwide but are no longer available for purchase, so no recall was requested.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken soup products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE chicken soup items were produced on April 10, 2025. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

24-oz. plastic cups labeled “Signature SELECT Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice SOUP with White Meat Chicken” on the lid and labeled “Signature SELECT Chicken Corn CHOWDER with White Meat Chicken Smoke Flavor Added” on the side of the cup with a “BEST BY June 24 25” and lot code “8225 5100” printed on the bottom of the cup.

The products bear establishment number “P-46381” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and distributor locations nationwide.

What to do

The problem was discovered by a retailer after a store employee identified “Signature SELECT Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice SOUP with White Meat Chicken” product bearing the correct top label but incorrect side label. The retailer reported the issue to the producing establishment, and the establishment notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to serve, sell, or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST. Media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Albertsons Media Relations at media@albertsons.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.