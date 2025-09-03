New study uncovers how food choices can impact severe asthma

Not just weight: Even kids who aren’t obese can develop a severe, non-allergic form of asthma due to consumption of specific dietary fats.

Stearic vs. oleic: Saturated stearic acid ramps up lung inflammation, while monounsaturated oleic acid seems to calm it.

New ways forward: Blocking key inflammatory pathways or tweaking diet could open fresh treatment paths.

Asthma comes in many shapes, and one of the most frustrating for families is neutrophilic asthma — a stubborn, non-allergic type that often lands kids in the hospital.

Until recently, obesity was blamed for many cases. However, researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) noticed something odd: even lean kids were facing the same difficult-to-treat symptoms.

Their work on a recent study found that consumption of certain dietary fats could lead to these severe cases of asthma.

“Prior to this study, many suspected that childhood obesity was causing this form of asthma. However, we were observing neutrophilic asthma in children who weren’t obese, which is why we suspected there might be another mechanism,” senior study author David A. Hill, M.D., Ph.D., said in a news release.

“What we found in both preclinical work and studies in children was that diets containing certain saturated long chain fatty acids can cause neutrophilic asthma independent from obesity.”

The study

To get to the bottom of this, the researchers turned to both lab models and real-world samples.

They studied mice fed a high-fat diet and looked specifically at the lung’s macrophages — immune cells that help manage inflammation. They compared two kinds of fats: saturated stearic acid (common in animal fats and processed food) and monounsaturated oleic acid.

They examined how those fats affected lung inflammation and whether stopping certain inflammatory signals could interrupt the chain reaction.

The findings

The researchers found that the mice fed stearic acid-packed diets showed more lung inflammation — even though they didn’t become obese. That pointed directly to the fat itself, not weight gain.

On the other hand, oleic acid seemed to have the opposite effect, calming inflammatory activity.

They also tested what happens if they block two key players in inflammation — IL-1β (a signaling protein) and IRE1α (a stress-response molecule).

The result? Inflammation eased up substantially.

And when samples from children with asthma were analyzed, researchers found similar macrophage behaviors — strengthening the real-world relevance of their lab findings.

“Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in children, and different treatments may be needed depending on the subtype of asthma,” study co-author Lisa R. Young, M.D., said in the news release.

“While there are many risk factors and triggers that are associated with asthma, this study provides evidence about how specific dietary components are linked to a particularly difficult-to-treat form of asthma. These findings are encouraging because they provide new treatment strategies and suggest that targeted dietary modifications may help prevent this asthma type.”