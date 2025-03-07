How many chemicals do you encounter each day?

The presence of chemicals in consumer products is getting more attention, and that scrutiny may increase under Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

According to a report by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control, approximately 80,000 chemicals are used in various consumer products “and few of these have been studied for their health and environmental effects.”

A 2018 study published by the National Library of Medicine reached a similar conclusion, noting that research has been increasing on individual chemicals, in particular phthalates, bisphenol-A, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers.

While chemicals are present in a wide range of consumer products, a new study by Rutgers Health focused on chemicals found in personal care products, including makeup, hair products and fragrances, concluding that the average consumer is exposed to over 100 chemicals each day.

The research, published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, examined nearly 9,350 products used by 593 participants and found that while most people encounter dozens of potentially hazardous chemicals, those who actively seek safer alternatives can significantly reduce their exposure.

Average exposure is high

Emily Barrett, the study’s lead author, said the study suggests that giving consumers information about chemicals and where they are found might help consumers reduce their exposure.

Subjects in the study were recruited from a cohort of Rutgers University affiliates who were asked to list the personal care products they had used over a two-day period. On average, participants reported using 14.5 personal care products daily, ranging from basic hygiene essentials like soap and toothpaste to cosmetics, fragrances, and hair styling items.

To assess the safety of these products, researchers utilized the Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep database, which assigns hazard scores from one (least hazardous) to 10 (most hazardous) based on ingredient profiles and their associated health risks.

Perfumes and colognes have the most chemicals

The study found that perfumes and colognes consistently ranked among the most hazardous products due to their frequent inclusion of endocrine-disrupting chemicals known as phthalates.

The findings indicated varying health risks across different product categories. Hair products containing hormone-active ingredients have been linked to reproductive cancers, while skin care products with phenols and parabens raise concerns about reproductive health. However, the researchers emphasized that safer alternatives exist within every category.

For consumers looking to minimize their exposure, Barrett recommends practical steps such as reducing the number of products used, gradually replacing hazardous items with cleaner alternatives and utilizing resources like the Skin Deep database to make informed choices.

