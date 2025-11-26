25 attorneys general demand Shopify crack down on illegal e-cigarette sales to kids

Over 28 illegal e-cigarette websites currently operate on Shopify's platform, with another 200 selling illegal tobacco products

Federal law requires FDA approval for all e-cigarettes, and sales to anyone under 21 are prohibited

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is pressuring the e-commerce giant to remove merchants violating tobacco laws

If you're a parent worried about your teenager's access to vaping products, this news should grab your attention. The popular e-commerce platform Shopify is hosting hundreds of websites that are illegally selling e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, potentially making these addictive products easily accessible to minors.

What's happening right now

On Monday, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson led a coalition of 25 attorneys general in sending a letter to Shopify, demanding the company take stronger action against merchants using its platform to sell illegal tobacco products.

The numbers are alarming: More than 28 illegal e-cigarette websites are currently hosted on Shopify's platform, and another 200 websites are selling illegal tobacco products through the service.

"If states and the federal government create laws to protect our residents, companies can't sidestep those for their own profit," Jackson stated in the announcement.

The legal landscape you need to know

Federal law is clear about e-cigarette sales. Every new tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, must receive FDA authorization before it can be marketed and sold in the United States.

E-cigarettes without FDA approval cannot be shipped via interstate commerce, and all e-cigarette sales to anyone under 21 are prohibited nationwide.

Individual states have added their own protections. In North Carolina, for example, manufacturers must get products certified by the Department of Revenue, internet sellers must verify buyers' ages, and it's illegal to sell or give e-cigarettes to anyone under 18.

Your action plan to protect your family

Monitor your teen's online shopping activity, especially on platforms like Shopify that host multiple merchants Check your credit card and bank statements for unfamiliar charges from e-cigarette or vaping companies Talk to your children about the health risks of e-cigarettes, which are highly addictive and pose serious health risks to young people Report suspected illegal e-cigarette sales to your state attorney general's office If you discover your child has purchased vaping products online, contact the merchant and your state's consumer protection agency Consider using parental controls on devices and internet connections to block access to vaping-related websites

Why this matters beyond one platform

While this specific action targets Shopify, the problem extends across the e-commerce landscape. Online merchants continue to find ways around age verification requirements and FDA regulations.

The attorneys general involved represent states from coast to coast, including California, New York, Illinois, and Washington, showing this is a nationwide concern.

This isn't the first time officials have taken action against companies facilitating illegal e-cigarette sales. North Carolina previously won a $47.8 million judgment against Juul for advertising and selling its products to children.

The bottom line: Shopify and other e-commerce platforms need to do more to prevent illegal tobacco sales, but you can't wait for corporate action to protect your family. Stay vigilant about your teen's online activity, know the warning signs of vaping, and don't hesitate to report suspicious merchants to authorities. Your child's health is worth the extra effort.