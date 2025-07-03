Unprocessed red meat: Does it really wreck your waistline?

A new systematic review found that eating unprocessed red meat didn’t significantly impact body weight or metabolic health.

The study looked only at clinical trials where participants actually ate red meat, not just reported it.

Researchers publicly shared their data — making this one of the most transparent reviews of red meat and obesity to date.



A team at Texas Tech University recently dug into an important question: does unprocessed red meat really drive weight gain or metabolic disease?

Observational studies have often hinted at a link — but they rely on people remembering what they ate, which can be unreliable.

Instead, this study took a more rigorous route. It sifted through all clinical trials where participants were actually fed unprocessed red meat and reported health outcomes like BMI, body fat percentage, cholesterol types, and triglycerides.

The bottom line? There was no notable effect on these measures.

“Beef contains high-quality protein and other essential nutrients and people enjoy this key source of nourishment – yet they’re often discouraged to consume red meat based on recommendations primarily driven by observational evidence,” lead researcher, Nikhil V. Dhurandhar said in a news release.

“Our study is the first to fully review the totality of causative evidence, which shows no protective or adverse effect of unprocessed red meat intake on obesity.”

The study

Here's how the researchers made sure their findings were solid:

Only clinical feeding trials: The review included 19 randomized controlled trials — both parallel and crossover designs. They didn’t review any observational studies.

Strict criteria: Only studies that directly controlled participants' unprocessed red meat intake were included — no self-reports.

PRISMA guidelines: They followed best practices for systematic reviews, reinforcing the reliability of their methods.

Full transparency: All their raw data, calculations, and code are publicly available via an interactive dashboard.

The results

After combing through the 19 trials, the results were surprisingly consistent:

No impact on weight: Unprocessed red meat didn’t cause significant changes in BMI or body fat.

No negative metabolic changes: Measures like HDL (“good”) cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and triglycerides didn’t shift notably.

Protein perks: Red meat is nutrient-rich and high in protein, which supports feeling full — yet the stigma around it may cause people to avoid it unnecessarily.

No link to the obesity epidemic: Interestingly, beef consumption in the U.S. has fallen while obesity rates — from type 2 diabetes to heart disease — have risen. That doesn’t bode well for blaming red meat alone.

Supported by beef organizations, but independently conducted: While the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Texas Beef Council funded the research, they had no role in the study’s design or analysis.



What this means for consumers

This isn’t a free pass to binge on steaks — but it is a reminder to look past blanket rules. If you enjoy unprocessed red meat as part of a balanced diet, the evidence suggests it’s not the fat-maker it's often made out to be.

Here’s why consumers can feel empowered:

Make informed choices: If red meat fits your nutritional needs or tastes, you shouldn’t feel guilty ordering it — knowing it isn’t inherently linked to weight gain.

Focus on balance: Healthier cooking methods, portions, and pairing with whole grains or veggies remain key.

Stay curious and check sources: This study is transparent, and ongoing research will help refine dietary advice further.



“Protein-rich foods, such as beef, may improve satiety and fullness, which can help support lifestyle and dietary behaviors that promote weight loss and healthy weight maintenance,” Dhurandhar added.

“However, the stigma surrounding unprocessed red meat’s role in obesity may keep many from consuming red meat, thus missing out on benefits such as satiety, which may be important for weight loss and management. This study offers a complete view of the research, so clinicians and consumers can make informed decisions about the role of unprocessed beef in healthy lifestyles.”