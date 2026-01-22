Winter storm brings dangerous cold to the eastern U.S.

Winter is here with its cold temperatures and frigid wind chills, causing many of us to shiver just thinking about the weather.

The forecast is calling for cold Arctic air to hit much of the U.S. — from the Midwest to the Northeast — and these frigid conditions could keep their grip on the weather into next month.

This weather can be dangerous, bringing an increased threat of frostbite and hypothermia.

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the eastern half of the country this week is delivering a harsh reminder that winter can be more than just inconvenient — it can be life-threatening.

Forecasters say Arctic air is plunging temperatures well below normal across much of the Midwest and Northeast, with bitter wind chills making conditions feel even colder.

As the storm system moves east, snow, ice, and dangerously low temperatures are expected to disrupt travel, strain heating systems, and increase the risk of cold-related illnesses. Emergency officials are urging people to limit time outdoors and take extra precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.

Weather forecasters warn that wide areas of the Mid-Atlantic region could face heavy icing, bringing down trees and powerlines.

Dangers to the old and young

The American Red Cross warns that prolonged exposure to extreme cold can quickly lead to frostbite or hypothermia, especially among older adults, young children, and people without adequate heat. To reduce those risks, the organization recommends several practical steps to stay safe during severe winter weather.

Stay warm and seek shelter if needed. If your home becomes too cold due to heating problems or power outages, go somewhere warm, such as a public library, shopping mall, or a designated warming center.

Heat your home safely. Space heaters and fireplaces can help, but they must be used with care. Keep anything that could catch fire at least three feet away, and never leave heating devices unattended.

Avoid open flames. Candles increase the risk of house fires. Battery-powered flashlights or lanterns are a much safer alternative during power outages.

Watch out for carbon monoxide. This invisible gas can be deadly. Never use ovens, grills, camp stoves, or generators indoors or near windows. If you feel dizzy, weak, or nauseated, get outside to fresh air immediately and call for help.

Look out for neighbors

Check on others. A quick phone call, text, or knock on a neighbor’s door can make a critical difference, especially for people who live alone or may need assistance.

Be cautious on snow and ice. Slips, falls, and crashes are common during winter storms. Avoid travel if possible, but if you must drive, slow down, increase following distance, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Dress for the cold. Wear multiple loose layers, along with a warm coat, hat, mittens, and water-resistant boots. Cover exposed skin with a scarf to protect your face from wind and cold.

Don’t overexert yourself. Shoveling snow can be strenuous and dangerous. Take frequent breaks, work at a steady pace, and stop immediately if you feel chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath.

Warning signs

Know the warning signs. Frostbite often affects fingers, toes, ears, and the face, causing numbness or changes in skin color. Hypothermia symptoms can include shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and extreme fatigue. If you notice these signs, get out of the cold and seek medical care right away.

Use technology to stay informed. The Red Cross offers free mobile apps that provide first aid guidance, weather alerts, and information on open shelters, available in both English and Spanish.

With dangerous cold expected to linger, safety experts say preparation and awareness are the best defenses. Taking a few simple precautions now can help prevent emergencies and keep communities safer through the worst of winter’s grip.