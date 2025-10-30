How GLP-1 drugs are changing the way Americans shop

Findings from a recent study found that GLP-1 medications are reshaping retail habits, as nearly 70% of users still buy their old clothing sizes, while over half keep old clothes out of fear of regaining weight.

Confidence is rising but emotions linger — 46% of GLP-1 users are experimenting with new styles, though many still feel “imposter syndrome” when shopping.

Fashion and finances are adjusting too — from shifting away from major retailers to exploring thrifting, tailoring, and renting, consumers are finding creative ways to rebuild their wardrobes affordably.

The GLP-1 boom isn’t just transforming waistlines — it’s changing wardrobes, too.

A new study from Levity found that as more Americans use medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, their retail habits are shifting in surprising ways. Many are holding on to old clothes “just in case,” second-guessing their new sizes, and even turning to social media for post-weight-loss style inspiration.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Zoe Lees, PhD, Medical Writer at Levity, to learn more about the ways GLP-1s are influencing not only health, but also confidence, identity, and the everyday act of getting dressed.

The retail shift

How exactly are weight loss drugs affecting how consumers shop?

“GLP-1s are reshaping the way consumers shop, plus how they feel about it,” Dr. Lees told ConsumerAffairs. “Nearly 70% of consumers are still buying their old clothing sizes because they’re unsure if smaller sizes will fit.

“However, confidence is growing with almost half (46%) of users experimenting with new styles they wouldn’t have tried before. Nevertheless, emotional barriers linger, with 54% holding onto old clothes just in case, while 29% feel imposter syndrome when shopping for their new bodies.

Dr. Lees said that this effect is hitting retailers too, as those taking GLP-1s are changing where they shop. The findings from the survey found that 20% now shop less at Target, 18% shop less at Amazon, and 17% shop less at Old Navy.

Style changes come with weight loss

Another important aspect to consider is that with weight loss also comes the urge to try new styles. Dr. Lees explained that many consumers feel more confident after taking GLP-1s, which is also changing the retail landscape.

“There's been a noticeable shift in style preferences,” she said. “Activewear and jeans are now favored over looser, more conservative clothing.

“Dressing up, crop tops, and form-fitting apparel – once avoided – are catching the attention of GLP-1 users. Social media is also playing a role, with one in four following influencers who share their new sizes for fashion inspiration. The shift reflects both growing confidence and the pressure to look a certain way after weight loss.”

Maintaining affordability through weight loss

With weight loss comes the need for new clothes in new sizes. How can consumers make sure that their clothes fit, while sticking to their budgets?

“A large portion of consumers who take GLP-1s spend $100-$249 per year on new apparel (32%), but it is absolutely possible to be resourceful with budgeting,” Dr. Lees said.

Some of her strategies include:

Tailor the clothes you already own.

Renting apparel is also an option, with nearly one in four people open to it.

Buy clothes secondhand. Thrift and resale stores offer affordable choices.

“These approaches let people adapt to size changes without constantly replacing their wardrobe or breaking the bank,” she said.