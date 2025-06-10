How to stay safe during tick and mosquito season

The spring and summer are prime time for ticks and mosquitoes, but there’s work to be done to prevent insects year-round.

There are science-backed ways to stay safe from potentially infectious bugs, and there are just as many remedies that claim to work that are a waste of time and money.

There are no quick fixes when it comes to fighting off ticks and mosquitoes; consumers are encouraged to follow science-based remedies.

With the hot, sticky, summer months upon us, one part of the summer that no one looks forward to is the bugs.

Medical Entomologist Lee R. Haines, who studies how insects spread diseases, shared exclusive information with ConsumerAffairs on two of the summer’s biggest enemies: ticks and mosquitoes.

Learn how to stay safe, the do’s and don’ts of pest control, resources, and more.

Where are ticks and mosquitoes found?

Haines broke down this question:

Ticks: “Ticks are nature's patient hitchhikers,” she said. “They don't jump, fly, or chase you down like tiny horror movie monsters – they just climb up on grass tips and wait to snag something walking by with their Velcro-like front legs. They thrive in tall grass, leaf piles (especially oak leaves), and anywhere that looks like a good spot for a small mammal family reunion. They're particularly fond of the zone where mowed lawns meet the wild.”

Mosquitoes: “Mosquitoes are obsessed with standing water where they can lay their eggs,” Haines explained. “They'll breed in anything from marshes, ditches, or clogged gutters to the puddle in your flowerpot saucer that you keep forgetting to empty. Check your bird baths for squiggling mosquito larvae now! Within cities, check for water accumulation in tarps, old tires, dripping air conditioner puddles, or anything that can hold rainwater for more than a week.

How to stay safe against insects

When it comes to staying safe this summer and beyond, Haines shared the do’s and don’ts of pest control.

Here are some of her best tips that consumers should do:

Clothing: Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants tucked into socks to create barriers that also make ticks easier to spot.

Bug sprays and repellents: DEET-based repellents (25-30% concentration) work well for both ticks and mosquitoes (but DEET melts synthetic materials and plastics). Picaridin is equally effective, and less smelly, greasy and with lower toxicity to wildlife than DEET. Oil of lemon eucalyptus (keep it out of your eyes and do not use on young children) and a compound called IR3535 (also keep far from eyes) also work well to repel biting creatures.

Permethrin-treated clothing: This also provides long-lasting protection and can survive multiple washes. DIY treatments require frequent reapplication, while commercial products tend to last four to 10 times longer.

“After any outdoor adventure, channel your inner dermatologist and conduct a full body tick search,” Haines suggests. “Ticks love warm, cozy spots: your hairline, waistband, back of the knees, groin, underarms, and belly creases. Showering within two hours of being outdoors and putting clothing in a hot dryer for 10 minutes will kill any unattached ticks.”

What not to do

While there’s plenty that consumers can do to stay safe this summer, Haines also wants to highlight some things not to do.

These include:

Ultrasonic devices: They are the pet rocks of pest control – they do absolutely nothing except empty your wallet and make you feel like you're safe. Some frequencies have even shown they attract female mosquitoes!

Essential oils: Essential oil repellents like citronella provide minimal protection compared to DEET or picaridin; they may smell nice but don't offer reliable protection for extended periods outdoors.

Smartphone apps: Many apps claim to repel bugs through high-pitched sounds. These are about as effective as trying to ward off a ravenous grizzly bear by humming your favourite song.

Bug zappers: They’re like hosting a rave for insects. They attract way more party crashers than they eliminate, and most of the casualties aren't even the mosquitoes bothering you.

Supplements, foods, etc.: Eating vitamin B, garlic, or bananas has no effect on how much you attract female mosquitoes hungry for your blood. All these suggestions have little to no scientific support and can give you false confidence that you are protected from vector-borne diseases.

Take precautions before tick and mosquito season

Haines also explained that there are several ways consumers can prepare for tick and mosquito season during the colder months.

“Fall and winter are when you can plot your revenge, as these seasons are perfect for landscape management to reduce next year's pest populations,” she said. “Remove leaf litter, especially oak leaves, and brush piles where ticks overwinter.

“Keep grass short and create barriers of wood chips or gravel between wooded areas and recreational spaces. Clean gutters and eliminate standing water sources before they become mosquito nurseries. Stock up on proven repellents and permethrin-treated clothing during off-season sales. Check and repair window screens during winter months so they're ready when you need them.”

There is no quick fix

Haines also checked out some of the most frequently-searched Google queries about ticks and mosquitoes.

“The underlying theme?” she said. “We all want foolproof, immediate solutions that require minimal effort and provide maximum peace of mind. “Unfortunately, we are basically searching for the pest control equivalent of a magic wand.

“The key insight is that effective pest management combines understanding the tick and mosquito biology with consistent, evidence-based prevention, rather than relying on quick fixes or untested remedies,” Haines said.