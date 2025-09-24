Some fruits and vegetables linked to higher pesticide levels in the body

Eating certain fruits and vegetables linked to higher pesticide levels in the body

New study highlights gaps in regulation and cumulative exposure risks

EWG urges consumers to prioritize organic options for the most contaminated produce

Study: Some produce raises pesticide levels in people

Eating certain fruits and vegetables can increase harmful pesticide levels in the body, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health.

The research, led by Environmental Working Group (EWG) scientists, found that people who consumed produce with higher pesticide residues — such as strawberries, spinach and bell peppers — had significantly more pesticide biomarkers in their urine than those who ate mostly low-residue fruits and vegetables.

“The findings reinforce that what we eat directly affects the level of pesticides in our bodies,” said Alexis Temkin, Ph.D., EWG’s vice president for science and lead author of the study. “Eating produce is essential to a healthy diet, but it can also increase exposure to pesticides.”

Clear dietary link

Researchers combined U.S. Department of Agriculture residue testing with diet surveys and urine samples from nearly 1,900 participants in a federal health and nutrition study. They created a “dietary pesticide exposure score” to estimate exposure and compared it with biomarkers for three major pesticide classes.

The results showed a direct link between eating high-residue produce and increased levels of pesticides in the body. The analysis also revealed that Americans are exposed to mixtures of chemicals: USDA testing found residues from 178 pesticides on produce, though only a fraction matched the biomarkers tracked in urine.

Health concerns and regulatory gaps

Pesticides have been associated with cancer, reproductive harm, hormone disruption and developmental problems in children. Despite years of research, the Environmental Protection Agency continues to set limits on individual pesticides rather than accounting for cumulative exposures, EWG noted.

“This study builds on previous work showing that certain fruits and vegetables are a major route of pesticide exposure for millions of Americans,” Temkin said. “Young children and pregnant people are particularly susceptible to the harms from exposure.”

Advice for consumers

EWG urged people not to avoid fruits and vegetables but to reduce risks where possible by choosing organic, which has been shown to lower pesticide biomarkers in the body within days. The group pointed to its annual Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which highlights the “Dirty Dozen” produce items with the highest pesticide residues and the “Clean Fifteen” with the lowest.