Coffee Health Benefits

Health News

Study: People self-treating Parkinson's with coffee without seeking medical advice

Don't do this without asking your doctor, though

All of a sudden, the health benefits of coffee has become a hot topic. Now comes a new study that suggests people are drinking coffee to self-treat their Parkinson's disease. They're also doing it without talking to their doctors, too.

Anyone who knows someone with Parkinson’s disease (PD) knows how challenging it can be, experiencing symptoms like shaking (tremors), problems walking, and stiff muscles. While there are medicines available to help manage these symptoms, t...

Featured Health News photo

    Coffee may lower risk of acute kidney problems, study finds

    Researchers are adding to the growing evidence that drinking coffee is good for your health

    Previous studies have already shown that there are some health benefits associated with drinking coffee. Now, a new study conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine has discovered an additional health benefit connected to the beverage. 

    According to their findings, coffee drinkers may have a lower risk of developing acute kidney injuries (AKIs) when compared to non-coffee drinkers. 

    “We already know that drinking coffee on a regular basis has been associated with the prevention of chronic and degenerative diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease,” said researcher Dr. Chirag Parikh. “We can now add a possible reduction in AKI risk to the growing list of health benefits for caffeine.” 

    Benefits of drinking coffee

    For the study, the researchers analyzed data from over 14,200 participants between the ages of 45 and 64 who were enrolled in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study. Participants were surveyed seven times over the course of two and a half decades to determine how many cups of coffee they typically drank each day; the team then tracked the participants’ health outcomes over the course of the study. 

    The team identified a link between coffee consumption and a lower risk of AKIs. Drinking any amount of coffee was associated with a 15% lower risk of kidney injuries. When the team accounted for health factors that may make AKIs more likely -- such as diabetes status, high blood pressure, and high body mass index scores (BMI) -- coffee drinkers still had an 11% lower risk of kidney injuries. 

    “We suspect that the reason for coffee’s impact on AKI risk may be that either biologically active compounds combined with caffeine or just the caffeine itself improves perfusion and oxygen utilization within the kidneys,” said Dr. Parikh. “Good kidney function and tolerance to AKIs is dependent on a steady blood supply and oxygen.” 

    The team plans to do more work in this area to understand how different caffeinated beverages affect consumers’ kidney health and to get a better idea of the precise ways that coffee affects AKIs. 

    “Caffeine has been postulated to inhibit the production of molecules that cause chemical imbalances and the use of too much oxygen in the kidneys,” Dr. Parikh said. “Perhaps caffeine helps the kidneys maintain a more stable system.” 

    Article Image

    A few cups of coffee each day may lower your risk of heart disease, study finds

    Experts say drinking coffee regularly may be linked to living a longer life

    A new study conducted by researchers from the American College of Cardiology discovered good news for avid coffee drinkers. Their work showed that drinking two to three cups of coffee every day may be linked with a lower risk of heart disease and a greater chance of longer life

    “Because coffee can quicken heart rate, some people worry that drinking it could trigger or worsen certain heart issues. This is where general medical advice to stop drinking coffee may come from. But our data suggest that daily coffee intake shouldn’t be discouraged, but rather included as a part of a healthy diet for people with and without heart disease," said researcher Dr. Peter M. Kistler.

    "We found coffee drinking had either a neutral effect – meaning that it did no harm – or was associated with benefits to heart health.” 

    Heart health benefits

    For the first part of the study, the researchers analyzed 10 years' worth of data from over 382,000 people enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. Participants answered questions about how much coffee they drank on a daily basis, and the researchers compared that with their incidence of heart disease, including heart attack and stroke, arrhythmias, and coronary artery disease. None of the participants had a history of heart disease when the study began. 

    The study showed that regularly drinking two to three cups of coffee per day was linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Participants who fell into this group were 10% to 15% less likely to develop heart failure, coronary heart disease, heart disease-related death, or arrhythmia. Additionally, one cup of coffee per day was linked with a lower risk of stroke. 

    In a second study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 35,000 people who had a history of heart disease to understand how coffee affected their health outcomes. Their work showed that drinking coffee didn’t worsen heart problems, and participants had a lower mortality risk when they drank two to three cups per day. 

    Experts say there are many ways that coffee can promote better heart health. They point out that the compounds found in coffee may work to reduce inflammation, boost metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce oxidative stress. 

    “There is a whole range of mechanisms through which coffee may reduce mortality and have these favorable effects on cardiovascular disease,” Kistler said. “Coffee drinkers should feel reassured that they can continue to enjoy coffee even if they have heart disease. Coffee is the most common cognitive enhancer – it wakes you up, makes you mentally sharper, and it’s a very important component of many people’s daily lives.” 

    Article Image

    Drinking coffee and tea may lower risk of dementia and stroke, study finds

    Having two cups of coffee or three cups of tea per day led to health benefits

    A new study conducted by researchers from Tianjin Medical University explored some of the health benefits associated with moderate consumption of coffee and tea. According to their findings, having a few cups of coffee and tea per day may lower the risk of dementia and stroke

    “Our findings suggest that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia,” the researchers wrote

    Cognitive benefits of coffee and tea

    For the study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 365,000 participants enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. The participants self-reported on their coffee and tea consumption, and the researchers tracked their health outcomes for at least 10 years. 

    These findings highlight some good news for consumers who are frequent tea and coffee drinkers. Having at least two cups of coffee or three cups of tea, or a combination of both drinks, was associated with the most protective health benefits for the study participants. 

    Overall, drinking two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea on a daily basis was associated with a more than 30% lower risk of stroke and a nearly 30% lower risk of dementia. Coffee was found to have the greatest health benefits; drinking just coffee or coffee and tea helped lower the risk of post-stroke dementia. 

    The researchers hypothesize that the antioxidants and other bioactive compounds found in coffee and tea could be responsible for this positive relationship with consumers’ cognitive health. Moving forward, the team hopes these findings can be beneficial in identifying more ways to prevent significant health risks and cognitive decline. 

    “Despite advances in understanding the pathophysiology of stroke and dementia, clinical treatment of stroke and dementia continues to be suboptimal,” the researchers wrote. “Therefore, identifying the preventable risk factors for stroke and dementia is of high priority. 

    “From a public health perspective, because regular tea and coffee drinkers comprise such a large proportion of the population and because these beverages tend to be consumed habitually through adult life, even small potential health benefits or risks associated with tea and coffee intake may have important public health implications.” 

    Article Image

    Six or more cups of coffee per day can increase risk of cardiovascular disease

    Researchers say consumers need to drink in moderation

    Are you drinking too much coffee? Several studies have debated the risks and benefits of one of consumers’ favorite drinks. While most experts have ruled that coffee can produce health benefits, new findings are showing that there is a level of consumption that goes too far. 

    According to researchers from the University of South Australia, consumers who drink six or more cups of coffee per day could be at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 

    “There’s certainly a lot of scientific debate about the pros and cons of coffee, but while it may seem like we’re going over old ground, it’s essential to fully understand how one of the world’s most widely consumed drinks can impact our health,” said researcher Elina Hyppönen. 

    “In this study, we looked at genetic and phenotypic associations between coffee and intake and plasma lipid profiles -- the cholesterols and fats in your blood -- finding causal evidence that habitual coffee consumption contributes to an adverse lipid profile, which can increase your risk of heart disease,” she said. 

    Balancing heart health and coffee intake

    The researchers analyzed data from more than 362,000 participants involved in the U.K. Biobank to determine how coffee consumption can affect heart health. They looked specifically at how much coffee the participants’ drank and compared that with the cholesterol and fat levels in the participants’ blood, which is often a key indicator of heart disease risk. 

    The study found that participants were at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease when they consumed large quantities of coffee over an extended period of time. Six cups of coffee per day was determined to be the limit; exceeding that on a daily basis was linked with a severely increased risk of heart disease. 

    The researchers explained that drinking coffee in excess adds fat and cholesterol into the blood, which can put a lot of stress on the heart and make heart disease more likely. They point specifically to the compound in coffee known as cafestol as the primary risk factor for health concerns. 

    “Cafestol is mainly present in unfiltered brews, such as French press, Turkish and Greek coffees, but it’s also in espressos, which is the base for most barista-made coffees, including lattes and cappuccinos,” said Hyppönen. “There is no, or very little, cafestol in filtered and instant coffee, so with respect to effects on lipids, those are good coffee choices.” 

    Drink in moderation

    Though coffee is a bright spot in many consumers’ daily routines, the health risks are real -- especially for those who are already at an increased risk of heart disease and drink coffee in excess. The researchers recommend that consumers adopt a moderation mindset since eliminating coffee entirely isn’t necessary; however, limiting intake can be beneficial for long-term health. 

    “With coffee being close to the heart for many people, it’s always going to be a controversial subject,” Hyppönen said. “Our research shows excess coffee is clearly not good for cardiovascular health, which certainly has implications for those already at risk. 

    “Of course, unless we know otherwise, the well-worn adage usually fares well -- everything in moderation -- when it comes to health, this is generally good advice,” she concluded. 

    Article Image

    Green tea and coffee can lower risk of death for heart attack and stroke survivors

    Experts say limiting sugar intake with these beverages yields the best health results

    Several studies have highlighted how regularly drinking both coffee and green tea can impart several health benefits to consumers. 

    Now, a new study conducted by researchers from the American Heart Association has found that both popular beverages can be particularly beneficial for survivors of heart attacks and strokes. The study revealed that green tea and coffee have both been linked with reducing the risk of death for those who have experienced either cardiac event. 

    Maintaining cardiovascular health

    For the study, the researchers evaluated data from more than 76,000 participants enrolled in the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study for Evaluation of Cancer Risk. Participants disclosed their history with cardiovascular issues, such as heart attack and stroke, and also reported on how frequently they consumed both green tea and coffee. 

    The researchers learned that both drinks were beneficial to participants who had experienced a heart attack or stroke. Green tea was found to be more effective for stroke survivors, and coffee was effective for both groups and for those without a history of cardiovascular issues. The study showed that participants who drank at least one cup of coffee per day and hadn’t experienced either a heart attack or stroke had a 14 percent lower chance of early death. 

    In looking at the benefits associated with green tea, the researchers found that drinking at least seven cups per day lowered the risk of death for stroke survivors by more than 60 percent. On the other hand, heart attack and stroke survivors who had at least one cup of coffee per day lowered their risk of death by more than 20 percent. 

    Cut down on the sugar

    Though these findings were positive, the researchers warn consumers that adding a ton of sugar to either of these drinks can compromise the health benefits. 

    “An important distinction to make is that in Japanese culture, green tea is generally prepared with water and without sugar,” said researcher Dr. Hiroyasu Iso. “Additionally, coffee is prepared with water and occasionally milk and sugar. The healthiest way to prepare these beverages is without an unnecessary amount of added sugars.” 

    The researchers hope that these findings inspire future studies to explore similar themes. The time after a cardiovascular event can be difficult for many consumers, but patients can feel more confident, prepared, and healthy if they find ways to help their recovery. 

    “There is a strong need for scientific evidence on the lifestyles among survivors of stroke and heart attack considering the rapidly aging population and the need to improve life expectancy following these cardiovascular events,” Dr. Iso said. 

    Article Image

    Daily green tea or coffee could lower the risk of death for consumers with diabetes, study finds

    Experts found that a few caffeinated beverages each morning could do more than just give consumers an energy boost

    Whether it’s coffee or tea, many consumers start their mornings with a caffeinated drink. Now, a new study has found that this daily ritual could come with some unexpected health benefits. 

    According to a new study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), drinking green tea or coffee each day is linked with a lower risk of death for consumers with type 2 diabetes. 

    “In this prospective study, we found that higher green tea and coffee consumption was significantly associated with decreased all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes,” the researchers wrote. “This association remained significant after adjusting for potential confounders: the impact of each beverage on mortality was independent.” 

    Benefits of caffeinated beverages

    To understand the health benefits associated with drinking green tea and coffee, the researchers tracked the health of over 4,900 participants with type 2 diabetes for five years. The participants self-reported on their daily food and drink consumption, and the researchers evaluated their height, weight, and blood pressure. 

    The researchers learned that drinking green tea and coffee -- particularly in large quantities -- was associated with the lowest risk of death from any cause. While it may seem like too much caffeine, the study revealed that those who drank at least four cups of green tea and at least two cups of coffee each day reduced their risk of death by over 60 percent. 

    Even choosing just one of the beverages was linked with a lower risk of death; however, the more the participants drank each day, the more they reduced their risk of death. For example, having one cup of green tea every day lowered the risk of mortality by 15 percent, but increasing the green tea intake to four cups a day reduced the risk of death by 40 percent. The findings were similar with coffee, as having one coffee per day lowered the risk of death by 12 percent, but having two or more coffees reduced the risk of death by 41 percent. 

    The researchers are unsure why this trend emerged between green tea, coffee, and diabetes health risks, but they explained that the biological make-up of both beverages are associated with anti-inflammatory properties, which could be why they’re so beneficial to consumers’ health. 

    “The mechanisms underlying reduced mortality with green tea and coffee consumption are not fully understood,” the researchers wrote. “Green tea contains a number of beneficial substances, including phenolic compounds, theanine, and caffeine. Coffee also contains numerous bioactive components, including phenolic compounds and caffeine, which have been suggested as contributing to the associated favorable effects.” 

    Article Image

    Drinking coffee after breakfast could improve metabolism

    Researchers say consumers’ sleeping habits may also play a role

    A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Bath explored what effect coffee can have on consumers’ metabolisms. To ensure that our metabolisms are operating at optimal levels, their findings suggest that it’s better for consumers to have their morning coffee after eating breakfast instead of having it immediately after waking up -- especially after a night of disrupted sleep. 

    “We know that nearly half of us will wake in the morning and, before doing anything else, drink coffee -- intuitively the more tired we feel, the stronger the coffee,” said researcher James Betts. “This study is important and has far-reaching health implications as up until now we have had limited knowledge about what this is doing to our bodies, in particular for our metabolic and blood sugar control.”

    Making the most of morning coffee

    The researchers had 29 adults participate in three overnight scenarios in different orders. The experiments each night of the study tested how disrupted sleep held up against uninterrupted sleep, and then how consuming caffeine or sugar in the morning affected the participants’ bodily systems. 

    After analyzing blood samples from the participants after each of the trials, the researchers learned that having coffee too soon after waking can affect the body’s blood sugar response. The study revealed that when study participants drank coffee first thing in the morning, their blood sugar response spiked by 50 percent compared to when they ate breakfast before having coffee. 

    “Put simply, our blood sugar is impaired when the first thing our bodies come into contact with is coffee, especially after a night of disrupted sleep,” said Betts. “We might improve this by eating first and then drinking coffee later if we feel we still feel the need for it. Knowing this can have important health benefits for us all.” 

    The researchers also found that the body’s blood sugar response was similar when the participants experienced disrupted sleep versus uninterrupted sleep; the caffeine was what had the biggest impact on the body’s metabolism. They recommend that consumers rearrange their morning routines to ensure that their blood sugar levels don’t spike after having coffee too early. 

    “There is a lot more we need to learn about the effects of sleep on our metabolism, such as how much sleep disruption is necessary to impair our metabolism and what some of the longer-term implications of this are, as well as how exercise, for instance, could help to counter some of this,” said researcher Harry Smith. 

    Article Image

    Coffee could help reduce body fat in women, study finds

    Reaching for that extra cup of coffee could come with added health benefits

    While many consumers worry about their coffee intake, recent studies have found that the popular morning beverage could come with countless health benefits, including fighting obesity.

    Now, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University have found that having two to three cups of coffee per day could help women keep off excess body fat. 

    “Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight which could potentially be used as antiobesity compounds,” said researcher Dr. Lee Smith. “It could be that coffee, or its effective ingredients, could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic.” 

    Health benefits of caffeine 

    To understand what health benefits consumers can reap from coffee, the researchers evaluated responses to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They looked specifically at how coffee consumption affected consumers’ trunk fat and overall body fat. 

    Overall, greater coffee consumption was linked with a reduction in body fat, but more significant changes were seen in women than in men. 

    The researchers learned that body fat was nearly three percent lower overall for women who drank two to three cups of coffee per day, but older women benefitted even more from the extra boost of caffeine. For those in the 45-69 year-old age group, having two to three coffees each day was linked with over four percent lower body fat, whereas for younger women, body fat was lowered by roughly 3.5 percent. 

    The study also found that it didn’t matter whether the participants drank decaf or fully caffeinated coffee, as the results remained consistent. 

    Because caffeine affects everyone differently, it’s important that consumers to know how much their bodies can handle before upping their coffee intake each day. However, for those that can manage adding an extra cup or two each day, coffee could help maintain a healthy weight. 

    Article Image

    Hot-brew coffee delivers more health benefits than cold brew, study finds

    Researchers still encourage consumers to choose the brew they like best

    While recent studies have highlighted the health benefits associated with coffee, a new study has looked at how those benefits can change depending on the roast and temperature of the brew. 

    Researchers at the American Chemical Society looked at the difference in antioxidants in hot-brew coffee versus cold-brew coffee and discovered that hot brew reigns supreme from a health standpoint. 

    “My advice to consumers has always been to drink what they like,” said researcher Niny Z. Rao, PhD. “But if you want to craft a coffee beverage with antioxidants or acidity in mind, you may want to pay attention to roast. If you want a low-acid drink, you may want to use a darker roast. But remember that the gap between the antioxidant content of hot- and cold-brew coffee is much larger for a dark roast.” 

    Finding the nutritional value 

    The researchers tested the antioxidants and acidity of different coffee roasts and different brewing temperatures to determine the health benefits of each kind. Their selections ranged from light roast to dark roast and brewing temperatures that started at 174 degrees Celsius to 209 degrees Celsius. 

    After assessing the nutritional component of each type of brew, the researchers learned that the biggest difference came in the darker roast blends. The researchers ultimately deemed hot coffees to be healthier than cold brews because of how the antioxidants are dispersed throughout the drink during the brewing process. 

    “Hot brewing extracts more antioxidants from the grind than cold brew, and this difference increases with the degree of roasting,” Dr. Rao said. This means that a hot-brew dark roast coffee would have the most antioxidants; hot-brew light roast would contain more antioxidants than a cold-brew coffee, but it still would not match up to the dark roast. 

    In examining the light roasts at various temperatures, the researchers didn’t find much of a difference in antioxidants or acidity regardless of whether the brew was hot or cold. 

    Not much work had been done on the nutritional component of hot-brew coffee versus cold-brew coffee, but the researchers explained that these findings could influence how consumers drink their coffee moving forward. 

    “This study can inform coffee enthusiasts about how they may want to craft their own coffee at home, based on science and analytical chemistry,” said researcher Meghan Grim. 

    Article Image

    Caffeine isn’t helpful when it comes to sparking creativity, study finds

    Researchers say its benefits are best used for solving specific problems

    A common stereotype of writers, actors, and other creative types is that they tend to consume a lot of coffee and other caffeinated beverages. But while those drinks might help keep people focused and engaged, a new study suggests that it won’t necessarily spark more creativity.

    Researchers from the University of Arkansas came to that conclusion after testing the effects of caffeine on 80 volunteers. They noted that although the caffeine stereotype attributed to creators is probably earned, it probably doesn’t help as much as most people might think. 

    “Caffeine had no significant effects on creative generation or on working memory,” the team said.

    Doesn’t help, but doesn’t hurt either

    For the purposes of the study, the 80 participants were randomly given either a placebo or a 200 mg caffeine pill that was meant to simulate a strong cup of coffee. After taking the pill, each person was asked to complete various tasks that tested their convergent (problem-solving) or divergent (creative generation) thinking. 

    While problem solving was “significantly boosted” in those who received the caffeine pill, the researchers found that these participants did not score any better on measures of creativity. But in good news for coffee lovers, they didn’t score any worse than the placebo takers either.

    “[The 200 mg caffeine pill] had no effect on creative thinking. It also didn’t make it worse, so keep drinking your coffee; it won’t interfere with these abilities,” said study first author Darya Zabelina. 

    The full study has been published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition.

    Article Image

    Drinking coffee could help prevent gallstones

    Researchers have discovered a new benefit of drinking the morning beverage

    Many consumers start their mornings with a cup of coffee. Though recent studies have presented both positive and negative outcomes for the revered beverage, a new study shows that coffee could actually help consumers prevent the onset of gallstones. 

    The researchers conducted an observational study of over 104,000 individuals to better understand how the popular morning drink was affecting their likelihood of symptomatic gallstone disease (GSD). 

    While heavy caffeine drinkers -- those who had at least six cups per day -- saw the greatest reduction in their likelihood of developing GSD at over 20 percent, the researchers learned that the benefits extend beyond just caffeine extremists. Those who upped their coffee intake by one extra cup per day were found to be at a reduced risk of developing gallstones. 

    The researchers also learned that genes can play a role in these instances, as those who were genetically predisposed to consume more caffeine were also less likely to develop gallstones. 

    How much coffee is too much coffee?

    While the study findings might lead some consumers to drink more coffee each day, a recent study showed that many consumers are unaware of how caffeine can affect their health. The researchers suggested that consumers who feel jittery or anxious after drinking coffee should pull back on their consumption as a precaution.

    In contrast to the gallstone study, the researchers found that consumers who drank more than six cups of coffee per day were at increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

    “In order to maintain a healthy heart and blood pressure, people must limit their coffees to fewer than six cups a day -- based on our data six was the tipping point where caffeine started to negatively affect cardiovascular risk,” said researcher Elina Hyppönen said. “Knowing the limits of what’s good for you and what’s not is imperative. As with many things, it’s all about moderation; overindulge and your health will pay for it.”

