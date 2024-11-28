Bird flu detected again in raw milk, California officials say

Another batch of raw milk has tested positive for bird flu following an outbreak in California of the virus among dairy cows, the California Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

It marks the second recent warning and recall about bird flu in raw milk after a recall on Sunday from the same producer: Raw Farm of Fresno, CA.

Raw Farm has now issued a second recall for its cream top, whole raw milk sold in 32-ounce plastic jugs, the CDPH said.

Raw Farm didn't immediately respond to a ConsumerAffairs request for comment sent through its website.

What are the product details of the recalled raw milk?

Product name: Raw Farm

Raw Farm Lot number: 20241119

20241119 Best by date: 12/07/2024

Where was the raw milk with bird flu sold?

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory first detected the bird flu in the milk at an unnamed retail location, the CDPH said Sunday.

On Wednesday, the CDPH said further testing by Santa Clara County inspectors found bird flu in a second sample of Raw Farm's raw milk bought at a retail location.

The CDPH didn't say which retail locations sold the raw milk, but is telling retailers to remove all the raw milk from their shelves.

What to do

California officials said the public should avoid drinking raw milk since it has the danger of being contaminated with bird flu and other harmful germs.

Pasteurization, or the heating of milk, kills harmful contamination that can be in raw milk, the CDPH said.

What are the health risks of bird flu?

Since early October, there have been 29 cases of the bird flu in California, but 28 were among people with direct contact with dairy cows, the CDPH said.

To date, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S., the CPDH said.

All cases have reported mild symptoms, such as eye infections, and nobody has been hospitalized, the CPDH said.

Still, the CDPH said "bird flu viruses can change and gain the ability to spread more easily between people."

How was the bird flu found?

Health officials detected bird flu in the raw milk after testing.

Californian health officials have stepped up their testing of raw milk to weekly testing of bulk tanks in response to a recent outbreak of bird flu in dairy herds, the CPDH said.

Te California Department of Food and Agriculture has followed up with Raw Farm for immediate sampling and additional testing after these last two detections of bird flu, the CDPH said.

How many any illnesses from the raw milk?

The CDPH said there have been no reported illnesses from the raw milk as of Nov. 24, 2024.