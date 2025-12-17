FDA approves new drug to treat adult asthma patients

A new option for hard-to-control asthma: The FDA has approved Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance treatment for people with severe asthma.

Designed to reduce flare-ups: The injectable biologic targets inflammation linked to asthma attacks and is meant to be used alongside standard inhaled therapies.

Not a rescue medicine: Exdensur is for long-term control, not for sudden asthma symptoms.

For consumers living with severe asthma that remains difficult to control, a newly approved medication may offer another layer of protection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with severe asthma.

Severe asthma affects a smaller but significant group of patients whose symptoms persist despite regular use of inhaled corticosteroids and other long-acting asthma medicines. These patients often experience frequent flare-ups that can lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations, or missed work and school.

Exdensur belongs to a class of drugs known as biologics, which are made from living cells and are designed to target specific parts of the immune system. The medication works by blocking interleukin-5 (IL-5), a protein involved in the production and survival of eosinophils, white blood cells that contribute to airway inflammation in certain types of asthma.

By reducing this inflammation, Exdensur aims to lower the risk of asthma attacks over time.

What patients should know

Exdensur is not a replacement for daily inhalers and is not intended for sudden breathing emergencies. Instead, it is used regularly as an add-on therapy to help keep asthma under better control.

Key points for patients include:

Administration: Exdensur is given by injection, typically at scheduled intervals determined by a healthcare provider.

Who it’s for: It is intended for people with severe asthma whose disease is not well controlled with standard treatments.

Expected benefits: Clinical studies showed fewer asthma exacerbations in patients receiving the drug in addition to their usual medications.

Possible side effects

As with other biologic asthma treatments, side effects may include injection-site reactions, headache, or fatigue. Because Exdensur affects the immune system, patients should discuss their full medical history with their doctor to understand potential risks and benefits.

Patients with severe asthma should not change or stop medications on their own. If asthma symptoms remain poorly controlled despite following a treatment plan, a healthcare provider can determine whether a biologic therapy like Exdensur is appropriate.

The approval of Exdensur adds to a growing list of targeted asthma treatments, giving patients and doctors more options to personalize care and reduce the burden of this chronic disease.