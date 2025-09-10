Nearly 50% of people living with diabetes have no idea they have it, study finds

In 2023, about 44% of people aged 15 and over living with diabetes didn’t know they had it.

Under-diagnosis is especially high among younger individuals.

The study reveals a global snapshot of the diabetes care “cascade”—from awareness to treatment.

Imagine almost half the people who have diabetes don't even know it.

That's exactly what researchers uncovered in a major global analysis published in 2025.

Despite diabetes being a widespread and serious health issue, a huge chunk of those affected remain undiagnosed. This isn’t just a number — it’s a wake-up call about the gaps in detection and care around the world.

“By 2050, 1.3 billion people are expected to be living with diabetes, and if nearly half don’t know they have a serious and potentially deadly health condition, it could easily become a silent epidemic,” researcher Lauryn Stafford said in a news release.

The study

The study comes from the Global Burden of Disease research, which examines health trends worldwide.

Researchers looked specifically at the "cascade of care" related to diabetes in 2023 — from who has the condition, to who knows about it, to who receives treatment. They focused on people aged 15 and older, gathering and analyzing data across countries and regions to understand where breakdowns in detection and treatment are happening.

What the study found: the numbers behind the gap

Here’s the tough truth: in 2023, 44% of people aged 15 and older with diabetes were unaware of their condition.

That’s nearly half of all individuals living with the disease — many without treatment or necessary lifestyle adjustments — flying under the radar.

On the other hand, over 90% of those who knew they were diabetic were receiving treatment for the disease. However, of that group, just 42% had a handle on maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Overall, these findings found that 21% of all diabetics around the world had the disease under control.

Trends in diagnoses

The largest share of undiagnosed cases were found among younger populations. In other words, younger people with diabetes are at notably higher risk of being unaware they have it.

The researchers also found that certain demographic factors impacted the rate of diagnosis and treatment of diabetes.

For instance, diabetics in Southern Latin America had the highest rates of blood sugar management. Similarly, high-income diabetics in Asia-Pacific had the highest rates of diabetics receiving treatment. On the other hand, individuals in Central Sub-Saharan Africa had the lowest rates of diagnosis.

The broader context reminds us that diabetes remains a profound global health challenge — not only for those diagnosed, but for those who haven’t even been identified yet.