Trump presses drug companies to prove COVID products work

President Trump urges pharmaceutical firms to publicly show evidence that Covid-19 vaccines and drugs are effective

The post comes amid turmoil at the CDC following the ouster of its director and senior staff

Trump signals support for Operation Warp Speed but questions whether companies shared data widely enough

President Trump on Monday called on pharmaceutical companies to “prove” their Covid-19 products work, pressing them to make public data that he says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not received.

“I want the answer, and I want it NOW,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, suggesting that the CDC is being “ripped apart” by uncertainty over the issue.

Drugmakers have already published large volumes of research in medical journals and with regulators showing that vaccines are safe and effective. Trump acknowledged he has seen “extraordinary” evidence that the vaccines and treatments saved millions of lives, but he accused companies such as Pfizer of failing to share that data broadly enough. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump distancing RFK Jr.?

The post comes just days after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. forced out CDC Director Susan Monarez less than a month into her tenure. Kennedy has pledged to rebuild trust in the agency but has drawn criticism from scientists and former officials who say his cuts and rhetoric have weakened public health. Nine former CDC directors, writing in The New York Times on Monday, warned Kennedy’s actions are “endangering the entire nation.”

Trump’s support is central to Kennedy’s agenda, but his message Monday suggested some distance from Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance. While the president raised questions about transparency, he did not claim the vaccines were harmful — and he reminded followers of his role in launching Operation Warp Speed, the government program that produced the shots.

“I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was,” Trump wrote. “If not, we all want to know about it, and why???”

The comments drew mixed reactions. Vaccine skeptics read them as an attack on drugmakers, while public health advocates saw them as an attempt to stake out middle ground. One former official summed it up as “a Rorschach test,” noting that Trump’s words could be taken in different ways depending on the audience.

