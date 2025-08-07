Skipping sleep may have negative effects on your heart health, study finds

Even three consecutive nights of reduced sleep can trigger spikes in blood proteins tied to heart disease risk.

This effect occurs in young, healthy men — not just older individuals with preexisting conditions.

Exercise boosts some beneficial proteins but does not undo all the harmful effects of sleep loss.

Sleep may seem like downtime, but a recent study from Uppsala University shows just how quickly poor sleep can start affecting your heart – and not in a good way.

Over just three nights of limited sleep, even healthy young men experienced changes in blood markers that are linked to cardiovascular disease. These findings stress the importance of quality rest, even early adult in life.

“With this study, we have improved our understanding of what role the amount of sleep we get plays in cardiovascular health,” researcher Jonathan Cedernaes said in a news release.

“It’s important to point out that studies have also shown that physical exercise can offset at least some of the negative effects that poor sleep can cause. But it's also important to note that exercise cannot replace the essential functions of sleep.”

How the study worked

The researchers used a randomized crossover trial: 16 normal-weight men with good baseline sleep habits spent time in a sleep lab under two conditions.

In one scenario they got about 8.5 hours of sleep per night for three nights. In the other scenario, they got only around 4 ¼ hours of sleep nightly. Diet, activity levels, and timings were all tightly controlled to isolate the effect of sleep itself.

Blood samples were collected in the morning and evening of each day, and again before and after a 30-minute high‑intensity exercise session. The researchers measured 88 cardiovascular‑related blood proteins. This included analysis of known biomarkers linked to heart disease and inflammation — all monitored across both sleep conditions and time‑of‑day.

What they found

Here’s a look at some of the key findings from the study:

After three short‑sleep nights, many inflammatory proteins increased significantly— these proteins have previously been associated with heart failure, coronary artery disease, and atrial fibrillation in large cohorts.



Importantly, these changes arose in young, previously healthy men, signaling that short‑term sleep loss can affect heart‑related biology even without pre‑existing risk factors.



Exercise still triggered rises in beneficial proteins, but these increases were dampened by sleep loss. In short: working out helps, but it doesn’t fully reverse the negative effects of skimping on sleep.

The pattern of protein changes also varied by time of day, suggesting that circadian rhythms influence how sleep deprivation shapes heart‑related biomarkers.

“Many of the larger studies that have been done on the link between sleep deprivation and the risk of cardiovascular diseases have generally focused on slightly older individuals who already have an increased risk of such diseases,” Cedernaes said.

“That is why it was interesting that the levels of these proteins increased in the same way in younger and previously perfectly healthy individuals after only a few nights of sleep deprivation. This means that it’s important to emphasise the importance of sleep for cardiovascular health even early in life.”

The researchers hope to do more work in this area moving forward to determine how sleep can affect heart health among different demographic groups.

“Further research is needed to investigate how these effects might differ in women, older individuals, patients with heart disease, or those with different sleep patterns. Our ongoing research will hopefully help to develop better guidelines on how sleep, exercise and other lifestyle factors can be harnessed to better prevent cardiovascular diseases,” said Cedernaes.