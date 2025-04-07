Louisiana reports two whooping cough-related infant deaths

While the measles outbreaks continue to affect consumers across the country, another illness is creating a cause for concern: whooping cough (pertussis).

Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham shared in a Facebook post that cases of whooping cough are surging throughout the state, and two infants have died so far this year.

“The Louisiana Department of Health is closely monitoring ongoing increased pertussis activity,” the post read.

“The department can confirm that two young infants within Louisiana have died from pertussis within the past 6 months. Prior to the tragic deaths of these two infants, the last infant death due to pertussis in Louisiana occurred in 2018. Anyone who is up to date with their pertussis vaccine is well protected against the virus.”

Cases are rising

According to Dr. Abraham, so far in 2025, there have been 110 cases of whooping cough across the state of Louisiana.

This trend has been steadily increasing over the last few years. Dr. Abraham’s Facebook post stated that more than 12 times as many cases of whooping cough were reported in 2024 in Louisiana compared to 2023.

These numbers track with the rest of the country. In September 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned consumers about the rising number of whooping cough cases popping up across the country.

At the time, the agency’s weekly data indicated the number of cases of whooping cough was five times higher than that same week in 2023. Additionally, the figure is higher than it was the same week in 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic

How to protect against whooping cough

According to both the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health, the whooping cough vaccine remains the best way to protect against illness.

Infants under the age of two months are at the highest risk of severe complications related to whooping cough, as they aren’t yet old enough to receive the vaccine. However, pregnant women are encouraged to get the DTaP vaccine during pregnancy to help protect newborns.

Children under the age of seven receive the DTaP vaccine, while older children, teens, and adults receive the Tdap vaccine. Infants and young children receive five rounds of the DTaP vaccine between two months and six years to ensure full immunity.

It is recommended that adults get boosters of the Tdap vaccine every 10 years. For those who can’t remember the last time they received the Tdap booster, consult your health care professional.

