Breast cancer cases are rising worldwide — And experts say the trend isn’t slowing

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women globally, with cases expected to surge by 2050.

Researchers analyzed decades of data across more than 200 countries to track trends and risks.

A significant share of the disease burden is tied to modifiable lifestyle factors like diet and smoking.

Breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide — and new research suggests the burden is only going to grow.

According to a large global analysis published in The Lancet Oncology, there were an estimated 2.3 million new cases and 764,000 deaths in 2023 alone. Even more concerning: those numbers are projected to rise sharply in the coming decades, with cases expected to exceed 3.5 million annually by 2050.

While advances in screening and treatment have improved outcomes in some parts of the world, the disease is increasingly impacting countries with fewer health care resources. Researchers emphasize that breast cancer isn’t just a medical issue — it’s also tied to broader factors like access to care, early detection, and prevention strategies.

“Breast cancer continues to take a profound toll on women’s lives and communities,” lead author Kayleigh Bhangdia said in a news release.

“While those in high-income countries typically benefit from screening and more timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment strategies, the mounting burden of breast cancer is shifting to low- and lower middle-income countries where individuals often face later-stage diagnosis, more limited access to quality care, and higher death rates that are threatening to eclipse progress in women’s health.”

How the study was conducted

To understand the full scope of breast cancer worldwide, researchers used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study. This included information from cancer registries, national health records, and even interviews with family members of women who died from the disease.

The study examined trends from 1990 through 2023 across 204 countries and territories, offering one of the most comprehensive looks at breast cancer to date. Researchers also estimated “years of healthy life lost,” a metric that captures not just deaths but also the impact of illness and disability.

Importantly, the analysis didn’t just track cases — it also looked at risk factors. The team identified several modifiable contributors, including high red meat consumption, tobacco use, high blood sugar, elevated body weight, alcohol use, and low physical activity.

What the researchers found

The findings highlight a stark and uneven global picture. While high-income countries tend to have higher diagnosis rates, they’ve seen improvements in survival — likely due to better screening and treatment. Meanwhile, lower-income countries are experiencing faster increases in both cases and deaths, often due to later diagnoses and limited access to care.

Another key takeaway: lifestyle factors play a meaningful role. Researchers estimate that about 28% of the global breast cancer burden is linked to modifiable risks, suggesting that prevention efforts could make a real difference.

The study also found that although breast cancer is more common in older women, rates are rising among younger women as well — a shift that may reflect changing risk patterns over time.

“With more than a quarter of the global breast cancer burden linked to six modifiable lifestyle changes there are tremendous opportunities to alter the trajectory of breast cancer risk for the next generation,” co-senior author Dr. Marie Ng said in the news release.

“Targeting known risk factors through public health policies and making healthier choices more accessible, while working with individuals to take action to reduce obesity and high blood sugar, is crucial to halting the rise in breast cancers worldwide.” ​