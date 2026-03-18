Healthgrades names top U.S. hospitals for patient safety in 2026

Healthgrades has released its 2026 rankings of the safest hospitals in the U.S., highlighting facilities with the lowest rates of preventable complications and errors.

The analysis evaluates patient outcomes across dozens of measures, including infections, surgical complications, and in-hospital mortality.

Experts say the rankings can help consumers make more informed decisions—but caution that safety can vary within hospital systems and regions.

Consumers who would like to reduce their risk of medical errors or complications may want to pay close attention to a new report from Healthgrades, which identifies the hospitals across the country that perform best on patient safety measures.

The annual rankings evaluate hospitals based on real-world patient outcomes, focusing on preventable complications such as infections, falls, and surgical errors. Facilities that earned top marks demonstrated consistently lower-than-expected rates of these events.

Healthgrades analyzed data from millions of Medicare patient records, applying risk-adjusted models to compare hospitals on a level playing field. The goal, the company says, is to give consumers clearer insight into where they are most likely to receive safe care.

The complete list of award winners is here.

What 'patient safety' means

The rankings are based on a wide range of indicators tied directly to patient outcomes. These include:

Hospital-acquired infections

Post-surgical complications

Pressure injuries (bedsores)

Sepsis and respiratory failure rates

In-hospital mortality for certain procedures

Hospitals that outperform national averages across multiple categories are recognized as top performers.

“Patient safety is one of the most important factors consumers should consider when choosing where to receive care,” Healthgrades said in its announcement, noting that preventable errors remain a leading cause of harm in U.S. health care.

Why it matters for consumers

Studies have consistently shown that where a patient is treated can significantly affect their risk of complications or death — sometimes more than their underlying condition.

Healthgrades estimates that if all hospitals performed at the level of the top-ranked facilities, thousands of adverse events could be avoided each year.

For consumers, the rankings can serve as a starting point when planning elective procedures or comparing hospitals in their area. However, experts caution against relying on a single list.

Limitations to keep in mind

While the report offers valuable insights, it doesn’t capture every aspect of care quality. For example:

It relies heavily on Medicare data, which may not reflect outcomes for younger patients.

It does not account for patient experience or staffing levels.

Performance can vary within hospital systems or even between departments.

Health care advocates recommend using safety rankings alongside other tools, such as patient reviews, physician referrals, and accreditation status.

The release of the 2026 rankings comes amid increasing scrutiny of hospital safety nationwide. Regulators and consumer groups have pushed for greater transparency, as preventable medical errors continue to be a concern.

For patients and families, the takeaway is straightforward: not all hospitals deliver the same level of safety — and doing some research ahead of time could make a meaningful difference in outcomes.